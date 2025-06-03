Buy Now Pay Later Services Can Hurt Consumers, Says CFP: Some Users Are ‘Playing With Fire’

By Ryan Ermey
Popular Buy Now, Pay Later firm Klarna reported continued losses for the quarter that ended in March, despite an expanding user base and growing revenues. The company attributes much of the losses to one-off expenses, such as corporate restructuring.
Users of BNPL services have reported problems, too. Some 4 in 10 say they paid late on at least one of them in the past year, according to a recent survey from LendingTree.
Still, these services are becoming more and more prevalent of late, with BNPL firm Affirm inking a deal with Costco and Klarna partnering with DoorDash, the latter prompting a spate of memes about U.S. consumers financing their burritos.
The services have their share of skeptics in the financial community.
“Buy now, pay later programs are a scam,” Douglas Boneparth, a certified financial planner and founder of Bone Fide Wealth, recently posted on LinkedIn. “They encourage overspending, destroy credit, saddle you in debt, and target consumers who are most susceptible to borrowing when they shouldn’t. Society would be better off without them.”
‘Credit is a tool’
The truth is, Boneparth acknowledges, in the right hands, BNPL services can be useful.
“I’m being a little tongue-in-cheek in the post,” he says. “I think the overall principle here is that credit is a tool. If you’re using credit with discipline and knowledge and understanding and control around your financial situation, it can be an incredibly effective tool.”
Disclaimer
The information contained in South Florida Reporter is for general information purposes only.
The South Florida Reporter assumes no responsibility for errors or omissions in the contents of the Service.
In no event shall the South Florida Reporter be liable for any special, direct, indirect, consequential, or incidental damages or any damages whatsoever, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tort, arising out of or in connection with the use of the Service or the contents of the Service. The Company reserves the right to make additions, deletions, or modifications to the contents of the Service at any time without prior notice.
The Company does not warrant that the Service is free of viruses or other harmful components