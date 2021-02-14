Breezy With Showers And Storms Sunday

Valentine’s Day will be breezy, with periods of showers and storms. Look for plenty of clouds and some sun as well. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Presidents Day will be mostly sunny and breezy with afternoon showers in spots. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, along with some showers on a gusty breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will feature good sun, some clouds, and passing showers in spots. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for lots of sun, very breezy conditions, and a few Gulf coast showers. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s.