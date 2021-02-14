Home Weather Breezy With Showers And Storms Sunday

Breezy With Showers And Storms Sunday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Valentine’s Day will be breezy, with periods of showers and storms.  Look for plenty of clouds and some sun as well.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Presidents Day will be mostly sunny and breezy with afternoon showers in spots.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, along with some showers on a gusty breeze.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will feature good sun, some clouds, and passing showers in spots.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for lots of sun, very breezy conditions, and a few Gulf coast showers.  Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR