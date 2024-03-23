Breezy With More Heavy Rain

Saturday features breezy conditions, lots of clouds, and periods of heavy rain, especially in the morning and early afternoon. A flood watch is in effect through Saturday evening, and there’s a wind advisory for the East Coast metro area until 8 pm on Saturday. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Expect an elevated rip current risk at the Gulf beaches on Saturday as well. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast.

Sunday will bring a cool morning, with lows mostly in the low to mid-60s. The day will be mostly sunny and breezy in the East Coast metro area and the Keys, while the Gulf Coast will see lots of sun and a gusty breeze. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Monday will begin with morning lows in the 60s again. Then look for sunny skies and breezy conditions. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Tuesday will feature lots of sun and breezy conditions again. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun and a few clouds. Look for a few showers near the Gulf Coast. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.