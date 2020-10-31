Home Weather Breezy Day, Scary Night

Breezy Day, Scary Night

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Halloween features breezy conditions, good sun, and mid to late afternoon showers in spots.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Halloween night will be scary (but not because of the forecast) with maybe a stray shower.  As you’re dodging ghosts and goblins, don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before going to bed on Saturday.  Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Sunday will bring plenty of sun in the morning, followed by some showers and maybe a storm in the mid to late afternoon.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will be very breezy as a front moves through.  Look for lots of sun along the Gulf coast and some early showers followed by sunny skies in the east coast metro area.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will feature breezy conditions and lots of sun.  Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for lots of sun, a strong breeze, and a few east coast showers.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s.

In the tropics, we’re watching the area of disturbed weather in the eastern Caribbean.  This feature has a high chance of becoming a depression in the next few days as it moves westward.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR