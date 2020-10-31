Breezy Day, Scary Night

Halloween features breezy conditions, good sun, and mid to late afternoon showers in spots. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Halloween night will be scary (but not because of the forecast) with maybe a stray shower. As you’re dodging ghosts and goblins, don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before going to bed on Saturday. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Sunday will bring plenty of sun in the morning, followed by some showers and maybe a storm in the mid to late afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will be very breezy as a front moves through. Look for lots of sun along the Gulf coast and some early showers followed by sunny skies in the east coast metro area. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will feature breezy conditions and lots of sun. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for lots of sun, a strong breeze, and a few east coast showers. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s.

In the tropics, we’re watching the area of disturbed weather in the eastern Caribbean. This feature has a high chance of becoming a depression in the next few days as it moves westward.