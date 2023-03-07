Home Consumer Blind and Visually Impaired Kids Tackle STEAM Projects

Blind and Visually Impaired Kids Tackle STEAM Projects

By
Special to SouthFloridaReporter.com
-
Lighthouse of Broward VP of Strategic Initiatives and Development Jose Lopez Masso, President and CEO Ellyn Drotzer and American Heritage School Director of the Pre-engineering Program William Moss (standing, back center) with American Heritage School student volunteers.
Lighthouse of Broward VP of Strategic Initiatives and Development Jose Lopez Masso, President and CEO Ellyn Drotzer and American Heritage School Director of the Pre-engineering Program William Moss (standing, back center) with American Heritage School student volunteers.

Approximately 65 blind and visually impaired youth had a blast enjoying STEAM activities at the Lighthouse of Broward’s, “For the Love of STEAM” event presented by UKG.

The event offered hands-on science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics activities, all designed for youth who are blind and visually impaired.

Client Isaac A., his mom Joanna and younger brothers Robert and Dylan (in the  stroller).
Client Isaac A., his mom Joanna and younger brothers Robert and Dylan (in the  stroller).

The STEAM-based activities focused on hands-on learning to develop a variety of skill sets including creativity, social skills, communication, problem-solving, critical thinking, decision-making, and more. Activities at this curriculum-driven event included completing an escape room, planting basil seeds, constructing buildings with cups and jellybeans, creating 3D sculptures and experimenting with a bendy hand.

“Our blind and visually impaired children always have so much fun at our STEAM event presented by UKG, and this year was no exception,” said Ellyn Drotzer, MSW, LCSW, president and CEO of the Lighthouse of Broward. “What’s great about this event is that it’s educational in addition to fun. It’s truly a win-win.” President and CEO Ellyn Drotzer with client Hadley, brother Noah, mom Fiona.

In addition to presenting sponsor UKG, supporters including American Heritage School of Broward County Robotics Program;

Lighthouse of Broward client Joshmanny T. with his mom Karina.
Lighthouse of Broward client Joshmanny T. with his mom Karina.

American Heritage School of Palm Beach Pre-Engineering Program; American Printing House; Broward County 4-H; FPL; Florida Atlantic University; Florida Vision Technology; Royal Caribbean LTC; Surf Skate Science and TRC Worldwide Engineering, Inc.; and Stryker International.

The mission of Lighthouse of Broward is to provide the leadership, services, advocacy, and resources necessary to enhance the lives of people who are blind and visually impaired in Broward County and empower them to live independent, healthy, employed, and fulfilling lives.

Photo credit SRL Media

Siblings Chriszander and Michael L. at the bounce house.Siblings Chriszander and Michael L. at the bounce house.
Lighthouse of Broward VP of Strategic Initiatives and Development Jose Lopez Masso, President and CEO Ellyn Drotzer and American Heritage School Director of the Pre-engineering Program William Moss (standing, back center) with American Heritage School student volunteers.Lighthouse of Broward VP of Strategic Initiatives and Development Jose Lopez Masso, President and CEO Ellyn Drotzer and American Heritage School Director of the Pre-engineering Program William Moss (standing, back center) with American Heritage School student volunteers.
Clients Andreas M., Joshua V., and Andy A. at an activity booth hosted by Stryker.Clients Andreas M., Joshua V., and Andy A. at an activity booth hosted by Stryker.
Lighthouse of Broward client Joshmanny T. with his mom Karina.Lighthouse of Broward client Joshmanny T. with his mom Karina.
Client Isaac A., his mom Joanna and younger brothers Robert and Dylan (in the  stroller).Client Isaac A., his mom Joanna and younger brothers Robert and Dylan (in the  stroller).
Lighthouse President and CEO Ellyn Drotzer with client Hadley, her brother Noah, and  her mom Fiona.Lighthouse President and CEO Ellyn Drotzer with client Hadley, her brother Noah, and  her mom Fiona.
Lighthouse of Broward President and CEO Ellyn Drotzer with client Christian L.Lighthouse of Broward President and CEO Ellyn Drotzer with client Christian L.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here