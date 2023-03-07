Blind and Visually Impaired Kids Tackle STEAM Projects

Approximately 65 blind and visually impaired youth had a blast enjoying STEAM activities at the Lighthouse of Broward’s, “For the Love of STEAM” event presented by UKG.

The event offered hands-on science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics activities, all designed for youth who are blind and visually impaired.

The STEAM-based activities focused on hands-on learning to develop a variety of skill sets including creativity, social skills, communication, problem-solving, critical thinking, decision-making, and more. Activities at this curriculum-driven event included completing an escape room, planting basil seeds, constructing buildings with cups and jellybeans, creating 3D sculptures and experimenting with a bendy hand.

“Our blind and visually impaired children always have so much fun at our STEAM event presented by UKG, and this year was no exception,” said Ellyn Drotzer, MSW, LCSW, president and CEO of the Lighthouse of Broward. “What’s great about this event is that it’s educational in addition to fun. It’s truly a win-win.” President and CEO Ellyn Drotzer with client Hadley, brother Noah, mom Fiona.

In addition to presenting sponsor UKG, supporters including American Heritage School of Broward County Robotics Program;

American Heritage School of Palm Beach Pre-Engineering Program; American Printing House; Broward County 4-H; FPL; Florida Atlantic University; Florida Vision Technology; Royal Caribbean LTC; Surf Skate Science and TRC Worldwide Engineering, Inc.; and Stryker International.

The mission of Lighthouse of Broward is to provide the leadership, services, advocacy, and resources necessary to enhance the lives of people who are blind and visually impaired in Broward County and empower them to live independent, healthy, employed, and fulfilling lives.

Photo credit SRL Media