Billionaire Walmart Heiress Promotes Nationwide Anti-Trump Protests

By Jemima McEvoy

Walmart heiress Christy Walton, one of the richest women in America, has joined a small group of billionaires speaking out against President Donald Trump.

The 76-year-old Walton, who is worth an estimated $19.3 billion according to Forbes, paid to take out a full-page advertisement in The New York Times on Sunday calling on readers to “mobilize” on Saturday, June 14. The advertisement appears to be an escalation of one she paid for in March, also in The Times print edition.

At the top of the ad are the words “No Kings,” which appear to reference a political organization that’s coordinating hundreds of anti-Trump protests across the U.S. this Saturday, June 14, the same day Trump is slated to host a military parade in Washington, D.C.. Organizers of the counter-protests told Axios they are expecting this to be the largest single-day rally since the start of the administration. No Kings spokesperson Andrew Cook told Forbes there will be more than 1,800 events across the country. (The group is not planning a protest in D.C. as part of their plan to “make action everywhere else.”)

“In America, we don’t do kings,” reads the No Kings website. “They’ve defied our courts, deported Americans, disappeared people off the streets, attacked our civil rights, and slashed our services.”

The advertisement also lists eight different principles Walton supports – from caring for “veterans and children” to defending “against the aggression of dictators.” “We are the people of the United States of America. The honor, dignity, and integrity of our country are not for sale,” reads the ad.

Continue reading



Disclaimer



The information contained in South Florida Reporter is for general information purposes only.

The South Florida Reporter assumes no responsibility for errors or omissions in the contents of the Service.

In no event shall the South Florida Reporter be liable for any special, direct, indirect, consequential, or incidental damages or any damages whatsoever, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tort, arising out of or in connection with the use of the Service or the contents of the Service. The Company reserves the right to make additions, deletions, or modifications to the contents of the Service at any time without prior notice.

The Company does not warrant that the Service is free of viruses or other harmful components



