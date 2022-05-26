Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward Receives $1.9M Donation from Mackenzie Scott

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County recently announced an unprecedented gift of $1.9 million from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, part of a $122.6 million donation given to Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies across the nation.

Scott’s contribution will further the Big Brothers Big Sisters’ mission of ensuring young people have access to powerful mentoring experiences that empower them with a plan for their future and a mentor whose impact lasts a lifetime. Big Brothers Big Sisters will invest in staff, infrastructure and technology, as well as move its headquarters to a location closer and more accessible to the families it serves.

“This gift, representing the largest single donor contribution in our history, is incredibly transformational for our organization and the young people we serve,” said Malena Mendez, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County. “It will enable us to provide life-changing services to additional children in our community and establish an even stronger foundation for our organization. We couldn’t be more thrilled to have the opportunity to help more kids.”

“We are very grateful to MacKenzie Scott for her generous gift and her commitment to youth development,” added Chad Van Horn, Board Chair of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County. “Our children, many of whom come from challenging circumstances, need mentors to help them successfully navigate life issues, make good choices and stand with them in all situations.”

Across the United States, nearly 11 million children live in poverty and more than 13 million young people experience emotional, behavioral, or developmental conditions like depression. During the height of the pandemic, 20 percent of youth served by Big Brothers Big Sisters nationally lost contact with an important adult in their lives. In Broward County, there are more than 300 young people, known as Littles, waiting to be matched with Bigs.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County believes no one person, organization or gift alone can drive the significant impact mentorship can have on a young person’s life. It takes a village of mentors, volunteers, and donors to positively impact young people’s lives. This investment in Big Brothers Bigs Sisters of Broward County and its community is an invitation for more people and partners to join in transforming mentorship for young people today and for generations to come.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County is dedicated to creating and supporting one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Its larger vision is for all youth to achieve their full potential. To learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County and get involved as a mentor, volunteer, donor or community partner, visit BBBSBroward.org or call (954) 584-9990.

