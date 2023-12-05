Biceps Workouts at Home: Try These 16 Exercises When You Can’t Get to the Gym

Biceps Workouts at Home: Try These 16 Exercises When You Can’t Get...

Medically reviewed by Gregory Minnis, DPT, Physical Therapy — By Katey Davidson, MScFN, RD, CPT

Contrary to popular belief, you don’t need to hit the gym if you want to build stronger biceps. Your biceps are the muscles on the front of your upper arms. They’re responsible for bending your arms (flexion) and rotating your forearms (supination). They also help with general movement and stabilization of your arms and shoulders. Having strong biceps helps make day-to-day life easier by allowing you to lift and move objects with ease. That said, you may wonder how you can achieve stronger biceps without spending time in the gym. Here are 16 biceps exercises you can try at home. Bodyweight bicep workout at home

If you don’t have access to exercise equipment or prefer to use your body weight as resistance, you can still get in a good workout. 1. Chinup Though the chinup mostly targets your upper back and shoulders, it also relies on your biceps for a hardcore workout. You will need a chinup bar or another horizontal bar that can hold your body weight. Stand behind a horizontal bar and grab it with an underhand grip (palms facing you) with your hands about shoulder-width apart. Allow yourself to hang from the bar with your feet crossed. Squeeze your shoulder blades and bend your elbows as you lift yourself up until your chin is just above the bar. Pause for a moment, and then lower yourself. This is 1 rep. Continue for as many reps as you can. This advanced move may be difficult at first, so be patient. You can modify it by anchoring a large resistance band around the bar, stepping into it, and performing assisted chinups. Even if you can perform only 1 chinup, make it a goal to progress from there. 2. Wide lifted biceps curl You can perform this exercise without any additional weight or you can use at-home items such as water bottles, cans of soup, or a set of books. Stand straight with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lift your arms out to the sides at shoulder height and bend your elbows at a 90-degree angle with your palms facing inward. Slowly extend your arms straight to the sides, and then slowly bend them to the starting position. Complete 2–3 sets of 15–20 reps. You can still build strength and endurance without using weights. Instead, perform a higher number of reps until you reach fatigue.

Dumbbell bicep workout at home All you need is a pair of dumbbells to perform these excellent biceps exercises. 3. Biceps curl Unlike most arm exercises that work multiple muscle groups, biceps curls directly target the biceps. Stand straight with your feet shoulder-width apart and a dumbbell in each hand. Turn your arms to face forward and bend your elbows to move the dumbbells up toward your shoulders. Slowly raise both dumbbells up (around 2–3 seconds). Avoid swinging your arms and body, which takes the focus off your biceps. Slowly lower the dumbbells (around 3 seconds) until you reach the starting position. This is 1 rep. Complete 2–3 sets of 8–12 reps. Slowly performing this exercise increases time under tension during the concentric (lifting) and eccentric (lowering) contractions, allowing for greater muscle building. 4. Alternate biceps curl Performing alternate biceps curls allows you to focus on each individual arm to maximize the mind-body connection. Stand straight with your feet shoulder-width apart and a dumbbell in your right hand. Keeping your left arm at your side or your hand on your hip, slowly curl the dumbbell toward your right shoulder. Then, slowly lower the dumbbell back to the starting position. This is 1 rep. Complete 8–12 reps, then switch sides. Perform 2–3 sets. 5. Hammer curl The hammer curl changes the grip position on the dumbbell to target both your biceps and your brachialis, a nearby muscle important for strong arms. Stand straight with your feet shoulder-width apart and a dumbbell in each hand at your sides. Palms should be facing inward. Bend your right elbow to lift the dumbbell toward your shoulder. The dumbbell should be in a vertical position. Avoid swinging your arms. After raising the dumbbell, squeeze your biceps, and then slowly lower the dumbbell to the starting position. Do the same with your left arm. Alternate between your right and left arm for 8–12 reps on each side. Perform 2–3 sets. 6. Reverse curl Reverse curls are exactly what they sound like: the opposite of traditional biceps curls. This slight change can help you target your biceps in a highly effective way. Stand straight with your feet shoulder-width apart. Hold a dumbbell in each hand in an overhand grip position (palms facing behind you) with your hands at your sides. Slowly lift both dumbbells toward your shoulders by bending your elbows and squeezing your biceps. Avoid swinging your arms and body and keep your core engaged for the entire movement. Lower the dumbbells by straightening your arms back to the starting position. This is 1 rep. Complete 8–12 reps, then switch sides. Perform 2–3 sets. If you’re new to this exercise, start with a lighter weight and work on perfecting your form first. 7. W curl Named for the way your arms are positioned, this move is a great variation to the traditional biceps curl. Stand straight with your feet shoulder-width apart. Hold a dumbbell in each hand with your palms facing forward in a pronated grip and arms rotated around 45 degrees outward. Slowly lift both dumbbells outside your shoulders to create a “W” shape, with your elbows close to your sides. Next, slowly lower the dumbbells back to the starting position. This is 1 rep. Complete 8–12 reps, then switch sides. Perform 2–3 sets. 8. Cross-body curl This exercise is similar to the hammer curl, except the movement is toward the midline. Stand straight with your feet shoulder-width apart, a dumbbell in each hand, and palms facing toward your sides. Bend your right elbow and lift the dumbbell toward your left shoulder. Then, lower it back to the starting position. Bend your left elbow and lift the dumbbell toward your right shoulder. Then, lower it back down. This is 1 rep. Complete 8–12 reps. Perform 2–3 sets.

Beginner bicep workout at home If you’re new to exercise, there are many simple yet effective moves to strengthen your biceps. 9. Backpack curl If you don’t have access to dumbbells or you find them intimidating, you can still perform biceps curls using a backpack, purse, or similar bag. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and arms at your sides. Grab an empty backpack/bag and hold its handle with your right hand in an underhand grip (palm facing forward). Bend your elbow to lift the backpack toward your shoulder. Avoid swinging your arms and body. Instead, focus on moving only your forearm and squeezing your biceps. Slowly lower the backpack by straightening your arm. Try counting to three as you lower it. This is 1 rep. Complete 8–12 reps on each arm. Perform 2–3 sets. As you become familiar with this move, you can add additional weight to the bag, such as a few books or small rocks. 10. Shoulder tap biceps curl This simple no-equipment move will have you feeling the burn in no time. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and arms by your sides. Lift both arms above your shoulders, bend your elbows, and touch your shoulders with your fingertips. Slowly extend your arms straight out to the sides, so they are parallel with the floor. Then, bend your elbows to touch your shoulders again. This is 1 rep. Complete 3 sets of 20 reps. Focus on slow, controlled movement, which will increase time under tension and allow for a greater workout. 11. Shoulder tap to reach overhead This move requires no equipment and can be done anywhere. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and arms by your sides. Lift both arms above your shoulders, bend your elbows, and touch your shoulders with your fingertips. Raise your arms straight up above your head with palms facing inward. Bend your elbows to the sides and touch your shoulders with your fingertips. This is 1 rep. Complete 3 sets of 20 reps. 12. Resistance band external rotation If you have a resistance band, you can perform this exercise anywhere. Kneel on the floor with the tops of your feet touching the floor and your back straight. Hold a resistance band in both hands with your palms facing up (underhand grip) and your elbows bent at your sides. Keeping your elbows bent and at your sides, slowly pull the resistance band outward in both directions. Next, slowly release the band to return to the starting position. This is 1 rep. Complete 2–3 sets of 20 reps. 13. Bent knee close-stance pushup Though traditional pushups mostly target your triceps (the muscle on the back of your upper arm), moving your hands closer together can help better target your biceps, and bending your knees makes the exercise easier for beginners. Kneel on the floor and bring your feet together. Place your palms on the floor under your shoulders, with your hands far enough from your knees to create a straight line through your body from head to knees. Ensure that your core is tight and your back and neck are in a neutral position. Shift your hands closer to one another, leaving only a few inches between them. Lower your body to the floor by bending your elbows. To better target your biceps, lower slowly at a pace of 3 seconds. Push into the floor to raise your body back to the starting position. This is 1 rep. Try to perform as many reps as you can — or to “failure” — for 2–3 sets.

Biceps exercises that also target triceps, chest, or back Most upper body exercises target more than one muscle group, such as the triceps, chest, shoulders, and upper back muscles. Here are some great exercises that target more than just the biceps. 14. Plank shoulder tap This full-body exercise will target your legs, lower and upper back, core, shoulders, and arms. Start in a straight-arm plank position. Ensure that your hands and shoulders are aligned, legs are straight, feet are hip-width apart, and core is engaged. Lift your right hand off the floor and touch your left shoulder. Then, return your hand to the floor. Lift your left hand off the floor, touch your right shoulder, and return your hand to the floor. Continue this movement for 30–60 seconds, or however long you can do it. Repeat 2–3 times. Keep your core tight throughout the exercise to prevent your hips from moving from side to side. 15. Seated row with resistance band For this exercise, you will need a resistance band and a sturdy pole/chair. Wrap a resistance band around a pole, bench, chair, or other sturdy object. Alternatively, wrap the band around your feet while sitting on the floor with your legs straight. Sitting on the floor with your legs straight, grab the resistance band with both hands, with your palms facing inward. Make sure your back is straight. Pull the resistance band toward you by bending your elbows and drawing your shoulder blades together. Keep your elbows tight to your sides. Continue to pull the resistance band until your shoulder blades are fully retracted. Imagine you’re trying to squeeze an orange between them. Return to the starting position by straightening your arms and relaxing your shoulder blades. This is 1 rep. Perform 2–3 sets of 15–20 reps. 16. Monkey bars You may think monkey bars are just for kids, but using them helps develop significant arm, upper body, and grip strength. You’ll need access to a set of monkey bars for this exercise. Stand at the beginning of the monkey bars with your hands in an overhand position on the first bar and your body hanging below. Grab the next bar in front of you with your right hand, followed by your left hand. Continue this as far as you can go. Most nearby parks will have free access to monkey bars, making this an effective and convenient exercise.