Best Universities In London, UK For Foreign Students

London offers the best universities in the UK. Studying at TOP universities in London allows getting the best education.

A diploma from the best London universities gives a chance to become an in-demand specialist.

What universities in London are included in TOP rankings?

Imperial College London: Science, Technology, Mathematics

University College London – UCL: Science, Technology, Mathematics, Medicine

London School of Economics – LSE: Economics, Law, Social Sciences

Tuition fees at private universities in the British capital are lower than at public higher education institutions. However, private universities are usually left out of rankings. At the same time, the quality of education in all universities in London, UK is monitored by authorized government agencies. That is why all British universities are famous for the good quality of teaching and its effectiveness. Nevertheless, each British university has the right to form its schedule independently.

TOP universities in London have classical areas of study as well as innovative programs and courses. Today, London universities offer the latest trends in education: a lot of perspective fields of study and career directions are provided.

As for international students, London universities carry about their studies and adaptation. Because of this university support implies mentoring programs and specially adapted educational courses for international applicants.

For those who have insufficient language proficiency, language preparation courses, and intensive English courses are provided. Language classes are held by certified instructors who help to overcome language barriers and get involved in studies.

London takes the highest places in world ratings and it is rewarded: a diploma from top British universities will open doors in the business world.