Benjamin Gordon: The Battle for “Last-Mile” Services as COVID-19 Situation Intensifies

Ever since businesses across the globe shut down in mid-March, companies that focus on “last-mile” logistics and delivery have seen an increase not only in public notoriety but also in sales on Wall Street.

Demand for these services has increased since they bear the risk of going outside to buy and deliver essentials like food and drinks. Especially since many of these companies have implemented no-contact delivery options, people have increasingly flocked to them for services that just a few months ago before stay at home orders were put in place, everyone could do themselves.

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, Uber Technologies Inc (the company behind the wildly popular rideshare and food delivery apps Uber and UberEats respectively) is in talks to acquire competitor GrubHub Inc. for roughly 6 billion USD. Although the deal has not yet closed, further details are still being kept under wraps.

Business mogul and expert in supply chain technology, Benjamin Gordon, was keen to keep up with news, reporting it on his public Twitter account on May 12.



Interestingly enough, current Massachusetts senator and former 2020 democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren also tweeted about this possible merger on her public Twitter account. It’s interesting to consider how this merger might affect the US economy as a whole.

Seeing that other people are also tweeting about this issue also gives it more credibility and importance to this issue as a whole. Regardless of whether or not you yourself support this possible merger, the consequences of this potential deal are enormous. Both Uber and Grubhub already have firm grips on the food delivery service market.

A merger would mean a drastic decrease in the overall competition in the market, and as long as we are in this recession and lockdown, this could cause unintended consequences throughout the food delivery sector.

Only time will tell where this deal will go. It's quite possible that other companies may become involved in either this deal or similar deals.



