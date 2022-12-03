Home Weather Florida Will Be Nice And Sunny Today

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Saturday features plenty of sun and a few clouds at times as we enjoy a dry and pleasant weekend.  Look for a brisk and gusty ocean breeze in the east coast metro area.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Sunday morning.  Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will bring good sun and some clouds on the breeze in the east coast metro area, but it will be a sunny day along the Gulf coast.  Sunday’s highs will be in the seasonable low 80s.

Monday will feature sunny skies and dry conditions once again.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will see lots of sun with a few clouds at times.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies around South Florida.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s again.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

