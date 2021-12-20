At-Home DNA Test Kits: What To Know

Medically reviewed by Lauren Castiello, MS, AGNP-C — Written by Lois Zoppi

A person does not need a doctor’s recommendation to get an at-home DNA test kit, and they are widely available to order online.

A person will usually provide a saliva sample for analysis at a laboratory. This analysis will involve studying DNA in the sample cells to look for mutations that indicate a person’s risk of developing specific health conditions.

An at-home DNA test kit allows people to learn about their genetic makeup, ancestry, and overall health risks.

To choose an at-home DNA test kit, a person can consider the following points when evaluating each company:

Ancestry is a genealogy company that helps people research and build their family trees. Ancestry offers DNA testing kits that help people learn about their genetic ancestry, providing information on where their ancestors may have come from.

To use the AncestryDNA kit, a person will need to order a kit online, provide a saliva sample, and send the sample to the AncestryDNA laboratories for analysis.

The company claims that its analysis includes more than 700,000 genetic markers, and a person can get their results online within 6–8 weeks.

Reviews of the AncestryDNA kit on Amazon are largely positive, with an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. Of all the reviews, 81% are 5-star reviews.

Negative reviews mention inaccurate results, particularly for people of Asian descent. Negative reviews also mentioned poor customer service regarding complaints.

Cost

The AncestryDNA kit costs $99.

A person can add on a 3-month Ancestry subscription to their DNA testing kit for just $1 extra, so they can look at genealogy records and build a family tree.

For $199, the company offers an AncestryDNA kit, a 3-month Ancestry membership, and an AncestryDNA Traits report that predicts how a person’s genes may have influenced their appearance, personal traits, and overall wellness.

Ancestry runs regular promotions that reduce the cost of their DNA testing kits.

Pros

Ancestry has a DNA database of more than 20 million people, which means a person may be more likely to identify family members.

Tests can identify which areas within a country a person’s family may have come from.

It is possible to enhance test results by using Ancestry’s family tree software.

Cons

A person needs to buy an Ancestry subscription to access all AncestryDNA features.

The test does not report on health conditions.

There are reports of inaccurate results for Asian people.

23andMe offers genetic testing to help a person learn about their genetic ancestry. It also offers genetic health testing to show a person their risk and carrier statuses for a range of health conditions.

A person’s 23andMe DNA report will cover their ancestry, data from their maternal and paternal lines, and information on how much Neanderthal DNA is present in their sample.

The Health + Ancestry service tests for genetic health risks, such as Parkinson’s disease, cystic fibrosis carrier status, and 39 other conditions. The test can also estimate a person’s genetic predisposition to certain health traits, such as being underweight or overweight.

To use the service, a person orders a testing kit online and provides a saliva sample before sending the sample back to the 23andMe laboratories for analysis.

According to the 23andMe website, a person can expect their results in 3–4 weeks.

There are more than 27,000 reviews on Amazon for the 23andMe Ancestry + Traits Service kit, with an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars.

Roughly 84% of reviewers give the kit 5 stars. Positive reviews mention that the kits are easy to use, and the process is quick. Negative reviews say the 23andMe Ancestry + Health test results were not as insightful as customers were hoping.

Cost

A 23andMe Ancestry + Traits Service kit costs $99, and a Health + Ancestry Service kit costs $199.

A 23andMe Membership kit costs $29 per year. This includes access to premium reports and features.

Pros

It is FDA-approved to test for 10 diseases.

It features a noninvasive sample collection.

There is potential for reimbursement through FSA or HSA.

It provides detailed ancestry reports.

Cons

There is no family tree software.

MyHeritage DNA offers a DNA test that a person can take to learn more about their ethnic origins and find new relatives. A person can find out which geographic regions their ancestors may have come from.

However, the MyHeritage DNA test kits do not offer health testing as part of their basic DNA testing kit. People have to pay a fee to upgrade to a MyHeritage DNA Health test to get data on their genetic risks for certain health conditions, such as heart disease and breast cancer.

To take the DNA test, a person must order a kit online and provide a cheek-swab sample. They can then send their sample back to the MyHeritage DNA lab for analysis. According to the company, a person can receive their results, which are accessible online, within 4 weeks.

Not everyone is eligible to order a MyHeritage DNA test or a Health upgrade. The test and upgrade are not available in certain countries. A person may wish to check if the test is available in their country prior to purchasing.

The MyHeritage DNA test has an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon. Of the 7,549 reviews, 72% give the kit 5 stars. Positive reviews mention that the kit is easy to use. Negative reviews state that the results are inaccurate.

Cost

The MyHeritage DNA test kit costs $79. To access health testing, a person must pay a $120 upgrade fee.

Pros

The DNA test covers 2,114 geographic regions and 42 ethnicities.

Several layers of encryption protect customer data.

The MyHeritage DNA labs are accredited by CLIA and the College of American Pathologists (CAP).

It features noninvasive sample collection.

Cons