As Climate Change Intensifies Extreme Weather, NOAA Looks To Startups To Help Improve Its Forecasts (Video)

As Climate Change Intensifies Extreme Weather, NOAA Looks To Startups To Help...

By Magdalena Petrova

The U.S. experienced 18 separate billion-dollar weather or climate disasters in 2022, costing a total of $165 billion in damages. The disasters were also deadly, causing at least 474 direct or indirect fatalities, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

In the U.S., NOAA is in charge of tracking weather and disseminating forecasts. It’s a complicated job that begins with collecting billions of observations per day on metrics such as temperature, wind speed and moisture. This information is then fed into powerful supercomputers that produce weather models that meteorologists use to come up with forecasts. But these models are not perfect.

As climate change intensifies extreme weather events, accurate weather forecasting is becoming more important than ever. It’s why a new generation of private companies has cropped up to provide paying customers with hyperlocal, hyperspecific weather forecasting and data. The weather forecasting services industry in the U.S. was estimated to be worth about $17.4 billion in 2023, according to IBISWorld

CNBC spoke with two such companies, Boston-based Tomorrow.io and Alameda, California-based Saildrone, to learn how their technology can help improve weather forecasting for NOAA and others.

