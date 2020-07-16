Are You Ready For A Mommy Makeover

Moms, you work hard. You play hard. You “mom” hard. You may find yourself with a few extra pounds and a newly acquired shape that could use a little toning. You may feel low on energy and motivation—not to mention time—-that is needed to get yourself back in shape once more.

Getting Back in Shape After Having a Baby

There are several reasons that a woman might want to improve her appearance post-pregnancy. She could:

Want to lose extra skin and fat in various places across the abdomen and hips

Want to experience vibrant energy again

Want to recover some of her pre-baby body and feel better about herself once more

Regardless of the reason moms, you deserve to look and feel your best. Have you considered the mommy makeover?

What a Mommy Makeover Does

Contrary to popular belief, it is simply not safe nor feasible to recover your pre-baby body in the immediate weeks after birth. Childbirth and motherhood place enormous stress on your body, so a little downtime is necessary as your body adjusts to new changes.

Any reputable plastic surgeon is going to tell you to wait at least six months before undergoing any kind of cosmetic procedure to allow your abdomen and body to completely heal.

Depending on the areas of your body that you desire to be improved, your surgeon may recommend any combination of the following:

Abdominoplasty, or tummy tuck

Breast augmentation

Liposuction

Posterior reshaping/augmentation

Working with your physician and surgeon to develop a treatment plan will ensure that you are happy and satisfied with the results of your makeover procedures.

Abdominoplasty

An abdominoplasty, or tummy tuck, addresses excess skin and fat around the abdomen. A surgeon will make incisions to remove all excess tissue before suturing your new tummy down around your pubic bone. This portion of the procedure will need a good deal of recovery time, so make sure you have proper plans in place for childcare and other obligations that you’ll have to pass on to others as you heal.

Breast reshaping/augmentation

Breastfeeding, although healthy and beneficial for your children, does take its toll on your breast tissue. Many women report that their breasts don’t retain the same shape or firmness as before pregnancy, and the desire to see a return to shapely breasts once more. Reshaping the tissue or augmenting may involve the addition of an implant and pulling breast tissue up so that it sits higher on the chest. The combination of abdominoplasty and breast augmentation achieves effective and beautiful results for many women.

Posterior reshaping/augmentation

Women may desire a more shapely and well-rounded posterior as well; this procedure is similar in process to the breast augmentation and reshaping procedure, and may be done in combination with liposuction to redefine your buttocks.

Liposuction

Liposuction is the removal of unsightly fatty deposits from various areas of the body. Depending on what shape you are left with after having children, you may want these deposits removed from your hips, buttocks, thighs, and abdomen. Working with your doctor to determine your desired shape will give you a clear pathway for liposuction that will result in the body you want.

What The Risks and Recovery Look Like

Following a mommy makeover, you’ll need several weeks of recovery to ensure that your surgical sites and areas of the body that have been worked on can heal properly. You will likely have to follow specific protocols with eating, drinking, taking prescribed medications, and getting adequate rest.

Failing to follow recovery protocols as prescribed by your doctor may result in injury, illness, or even death. Make sure you rally the support of family and friends around you as you plan for this procedure and recovery in the weeks to follow.

Part of any surgical screening process is a thorough examination to determine your health before surgery. In general, the healthier you are before your procedure, the fewer risks you may have going into surgery. Even so, it is important to note that there are risks and complications associated with any surgery and recovery period, including:

Excess bleeding from surgical sites or sutures

Infection

Illness

Nerve or muscle damage

In the weeks following surgery, if you experience nausea, vomiting, chills, fever, excess pain or bleeding, see your doctor right away to determine if you are experiencing complications, and to get a treatment plan to eradicate any issues that do arise.

Ready for your Transformation?

The Aesthetic Surgery Center is ready to address any questions and concerns you may have about the mommy makeover process.