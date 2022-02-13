An Elegant Veal Meal to Impress Your Valentine (Video Recipe)

Celebrating a special moment with your special someone this Valentine’s Day starts with a romantic meal. Cooking an elegant dish in your own kitchen offers a way to impress your valentine while enjoying the comforts of home.

Easy to make and ready in 30 minutes, these Pesto Caprese Veal Cutlets showcase the versatility and beauty of humanely raised veal in a flavor-packed recipe. One bite can transport you and your loved one from the kitchen to a garden in Italy.

For added fun, try making homemade pesto to mix with grape tomatoes for a burst of flavor. Top with pine nuts and serve alongside a fresh salad or your favorite pasta for an unforgettably romantic meal.

Find more Valentine’s Day dinner ideas at Veal.org.

Pesto Caprese Veal Cutlets

Funded by Beef Farmers and Ranchers

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Servings: 6

1 pound veal cutlets (about 2 ounces each)

1 pint grape tomatoes, chopped

4 tablespoons prepared pesto

1/2 cup flour

2 large eggs

2 tablespoons whole or 2% milk

kosher salt, to taste

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1/2 cup seasoned breadcrumbs

2 tablespoons butter, divided

6 ounces regular or part-skim fresh mozzarella, sliced into 1/4-inch slices

3 tablespoons toasted pine nuts (optional)

Preheat oven to 350 F. Pound veal cutlets to 1/8-inch thickness. In a small bowl, toss tomatoes and pesto to mix well; set aside. Place flour in a shallow dish. In the second shallow dish, beat eggs, milk, salt, and pepper, to taste, until blended. Place breadcrumbs in a third shallow dish. Dip each cutlet into flour then egg mixture then breadcrumbs to coat both sides. In a large nonstick skillet over medium heat, heat 1 tablespoon butter until hot. Place half of the cutlets in skillet; cook 3-5 minutes, or until golden brown and veal is cooked through, turning once. Remove cutlets; place on baking sheet. Wipe out the skillet with a paper towel. Repeat with remaining butter and cutlets. Place one slice of cheese on each cutlet. Bake 3-5 minutes until cheese is melted. Transfer cutlets to plate and evenly top with tomato mixture; sprinkle with pine nuts, if desired.

SOURCE: New York Beef Council