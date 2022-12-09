Amid inflation and market volatility, just 12% of adults — and 29% of millionaires — feel ‘wealthy’ (Video)

By Jessica Dickler

Inflation, geopolitical uncertainty and fears of a recession have undermined financial confidence across the board, according to a new report by Edelman Financial Engines.

Less than one-quarter, or 23%, of more than 2,000 adults polled earlier this fall said they felt “very comfortable” about their finances. Fewer — just 12% — consider themselves wealthy, the report said.

Even with their high net worth, less than half of all millionaires, or 44%, felt “very comfortable” about their finances and fewer than one-third, or 29%, felt wealthy, the report also found.

“Becoming a millionaire was always the pinnacle of financial success,” said Jason Van de Loo, head of wealth planning and marketing at Edelman Financial Engines.

But at a time when inflation and stress levels are up, and markets and portfolios are down, “very few Americans actually feel wealthy.”