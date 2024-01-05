Air Show Fort Lauderdale Returns (Video)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Tickets for the Fort Lauderdale stop on the 2024 Air Dot Show Tour are now on sale.

Scheduled for May 11-12 over Fort Lauderdale Beach, the show (sponsored by FXE) will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

Various ticket packages are available online via https://air.show. There is a special “Intro Sale Price” being offered that ends Wednesday, January 10, with an opportunity to save 50 percent.

“Sponsorships on-the-fly” or comprehensive sponsorship packages tailored to business needs are also available online. Organizations can showcase their support for our military while gaining brand awareness, on-site activation, and lead generation opportunities. Experience the ultimate hospitality with corporate chalets, reserved boxes for client entertainment, or larger-scale programs for employee morale and retention.

Additionally, Air Dot Show Fort Lauderdale is actively seeking volunteers. Join our team of dedicated volunteers who play a crucial role in making this massive event a resounding success. With opportunities available in various areas, sign up online to share in the excitement and adventure of this extraordinary experience.

Source: News Release