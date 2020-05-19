Age-Related Macular Degeneration: Study Finds Surprising Culprit

More than 1.8 million Americans aged 40 years and over have AMD, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to one source, 10-15% of people with AMD have a more severe form of the disease known as “wet” AMD that progresses more rapidly.

Wet AMD involves inflammation and excessive growth of fragile blood vessels beneath the macular. This is the central part of the retina that allows the eye to see fine detail. These vessels leak blood and fluid, which damages photoreceptors in the macular and results in loss of central vision.

Research into other conditions involving nerve damage, such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease, suggests that an immune-signaling molecule called interleukin-4 (IL-4) may play an anti-inflammatory, protective role.

IL-4 is also known to suppress blood vessel growth, which may help prevent the growth of tumors.

In addition, bone marrow cells usually help the body repair damaged tissues, including blood vessels.