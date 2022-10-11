Afternoon Showers And Storms Wednesday In Florida

Wednesday features good sun and some clouds in the morning. Showers and storms will develop in the afternoon and last into the evening. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Miami-Dade and Broward. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Thursday will bring clouds, showers, and storms throughout the day. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will feature sun and clouds around South Florida, but the east coast metro area could see an early storm in spots. Some passing showers will move through in the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Saturday will be sunny, but don’t rule out an afternoon shower in parts of the east coast metro area. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for sunny skies, but a stray shower is possible in spots. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s.

In the tropics, an area of low pressure in the Bay of Campeche is now Tropical Storm Karl.