Advice to Ignore When you Suffer a Personal Injury in Florida

If you have the misfortune of suffering a personal injury in the state of Florida, well-meaning friends and family members will try offering you advice based on their own experience, or what they were told by their best friends, cousins, nephew, or next-door neighbor!

A personal injury claim can be made on any injury to a person’s body, emotions, or reputation, but does not include injury to property rights. You would be wise to ignore some of the following misconceptions about personal injury claims and consult with experienced Florida personal injury lawyers to walk you through the claims process.

You Don’t Need to Hire a Lawyer Immediately

The sooner you contact a lawyer, the sooner the claim process can begin. Your memory of the event is still fresh in your mind so that details of what occurred can be as accurate as possible. You avoid the risk of not completing all requirements within any deadline limitations. You can focus on your recovery while your lawyer is working in the background for you.

It’s Immoral or Unfair to Sue

Some individuals may feel that pursuing legal action is wrong, particularly where the cause of the injury was unintentional. However, if the injuries were due to negligence, or accident, any compensation gained can cover lost income while unable to work, healthcare treatment costs and the injury’s ongoing effects.

These costs and losses were not your faults. Not pursuing the party at fault not only means you are disadvantaged but could also result in someone else suffering injuries or worse due to the at-fault party not making any changes to avoid further injuries.

The Greed of the Plaintiff

Insurance companies are all about paying as little as possible for eligible claims and may try to make you feel guilty for filing a lawsuit. But if your compensation claims are not credible, they won’t be paid, it is imperative to communicate to your lawyer how your claim is valid and to get fair compensation for your losses. The support your lawyer provides can keep you on track to get what you deserve and will also increase the strength of the claim.

It will Take Forever to get a Result

How long a claim takes depends on the strength of the case on both sides, the evidence available, and the witness testimony. Hiring the lawyer early will get the claim started and gives your lawyer more time to gather information and progress the claim.

My Other Lawyer Can Handle the Case

A divorce, family or estate lawyer is not a specialist in personal injury claims. Having a lawyer with a background and training in personal injuries is crucial. Another legal professional will lack the knowledge and experience it takes to seek the best possible settlement. However, hiring someone that fits the specifics of your claim is also important, and you should consult more than one lawyer before making your choice. You need a lawyer who will work specifically for you and your case.

Don’t pay too much attention to the advice of others, even those who have had successful personal injury claims in the past. Your claim is unique to you. The costs, losses and damages are specific to you.