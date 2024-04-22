AAA Florida Gas Prices Rise 13 Cents; Set New 2024 High

Florida gas prices rose 13 cents early last week. From there, the state average declined 6 cents through the weekend. Sunday’s state average was $3.58 per gallon.

On Wednesday, the state average reached a new 2024 high of $3.64 per gallon. Last year’s high was $3.85 per gallon. Sunday‘s price of $3.58 per gallon is 2 cents higher than a month ago, yet 14 cents less than this time last year.

“Volatility in the oil market has greatly contributed to rising prices at the pump in recent weeks,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Oil prices have been reacting to rising geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran, and OPEC’s decision to extend production cuts, in effort to crimp global fuel supplies.”

About half the price of gasoline is influenced by the price of oil. Higher oil prices contribute to higher gasoline production costs. Through the first quarter of the year, the price of oil averaged around $75 per barrel. Since mid-March, the price of oil has averaged nearly $84 per barrel. During that same time, the state average has mostly remained above $3.50 per gallon.

Here is some additional context on how oil prices directly contribute to prices at the pump. In 2023, the state average price for gasoline reached a high of $3.85 per gallon. During that time, the price of oil reached a high of nearly $94 per barrel. In 2022, the state average reached a high of $4.89 per gallon. During that time, oil peaked at $123.70/b.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.77), Naples ($3.71), Homosassa Springs ($3.65)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.29), Panama City ($3.31), Pensacola ($3.32)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

to limit driving time. Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

for the best gas prices in your community. Pay with cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card. Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent. Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

Enroll in savings programs . AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.

. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information. Get a tune-up . Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.

. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop. Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.

in your area by using the free AAA mobile app. Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA’s Gas Cost Calculator.

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago National $3.673 $3.676 $3.632 $3.527 $3.682 Florida $3.577 $3.594 $3.517 $3.558 $3.719 Georgia $3.427 $3.430 $3.430 $3.360 $3.385 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.