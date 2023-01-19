Lots of Sun

Thursday features a seasonably mild morning, followed by lots of sun and a few passing clouds. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will bring lots of sun to the east coast metro area and a nice mix of sun and clouds to the Gulf coast. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will feature plenty of clouds and some sun. Saturday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will be breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Monday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies in the east coast metro area and a mix of sun, clouds, and a few showers along the Gulf coast. Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.