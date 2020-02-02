A Delicious DIY Raspberry Lemonade CBD Gummies Recipe

What are CBD Gummies?

Some of the most popular cannabis sativa supplements on the market today are CBD gummies. CBD gummies are gelatin-based snacks often made with fruit juices, jello, sweetener, etc.

These simple and tasty treats help remind one to take them, keep dosing simple, and combat some of the more aggressive flavors products like natural CBD oil may have. Reputable dispensaries and e-commerce platforms have some of the best CBD gummies for sale all over the country.

What is CBD?

You may have heard of CBD, or cannabidiol, the current “hot” health and wellness supplement in the booming CBD gummies industry. CBD is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid sourced from hemp that has seen a renaissance since President Trump signed the Hemp Farming Act of 2018 which made hemp legal at the Federal level (State Laws change so be aware). CBD interacts with CB1 and CB2 receptors present in the endocannabinoid system of mammalian species. These receptors have been shown to regulate homeostasis in the body.

How to Make CBD Gummies at Home.

If you’re looking for a simple CBD gummy recipe, but don’t know where to start, you’re in the right place. One important decision to make beforehand is whether or not the gummies you wish to produce will be full spectrum or isolate based. Full-spectrum hemp extract contains other cannabinoids, even trace amounts of THC. Isolated CBD will have only CBD. Both are purchasable online and in stores.

This recipe is going to require around 40 – 55 minutes and yields 120 Gummies at +/- 25mgs of CBD per if using the molds linked.

EQUIPMENT

INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup of Simply Brand Lemonade with Raspberry

1 tablespoon honey (other sweeteners may be used)

2 & 1/3 tablespoons gelatin

1/2 Cup Cold Water

1/2 Teaspoon Sunflower / Soy Lecithin (liquid lecithin) (Optional)

CBD

-Full Spectrum Oil: 70mL at Serving Size 0.5mL for 25mg of CBD (serving size should be on the bottle) this ratio will need to be adjusted depending on CBD oil purchased.

OR

-CBD Isolate: 3.5G of isolate

Optional: Sprinkle a pinch of citric acid over the top of the finished gummy bears to make them sour! Don’t go overboard as citric acid is a preservative.

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Cooling time: 25 minutes

Total Time: 45 minutes

INSTRUCTIONS

Turn your stove on low heat. In a pot, add water, CBD choice, and the sunflower/soy lecithin. Stir the mixture until it has a consistent texture. Now, add in the gelatin while continuing to stir. Whisk thoroughly on low heat for 10 – 15 minutes non stop until the gelatine is completely dissolved. Ensure the gelatin does not come close to a boil. Maintain a temperature of under 225 to keep the CBD from burning. Make sure all the ingredients are thoroughly combined. Once combined remove from heat and allow to sit for a few minutes to cool. Begin siphoning the mixture into a dropper or measuring cup with a spout. Move quickly to avoid allowing the liquid to separate or cool. The mixture can be whisked or heated if the process is going slow. Put the gummy bear molds into the freezer for 20 – 25 minutes. It’s a good idea to jostle the mixture in the molds a little bit to break up any air bubbles that may be present.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

Calories: 27, Sodium: 5mg, Potassium: 20mg, Carbohydrates: 5g, Sugar: 4g, Protein: 2g, Vitamin C: 0.2%. CBD: approx. 25mg per gummy at 120 gummies if using molds linked.

STORAGE

You can store the gummies in their molds or any other container just make sure they are covered. It is also important to remember that since these gummies are CBD infused, it is preferable they remain in a cool and dark place, away from direct sunlight.