Home Weather A Cold Start With Lots Of Sun Leading To A Comfortable Afternoon

A Cold Start With Lots Of Sun Leading To A Comfortable Afternoon

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
Warmup Begins
Martin Luther King Day features another cold start, but lots of sun will lead to a comfortable afternoon.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Monday will be in the low 70s in the east coast metro area and the upper 60s along the Gulf coast.
Tuesday will start with lows in the low to mid 50s.  Then the day will bring plenty of sun and a few clouds.  Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and in the mid 70s along the Gulf coast.
Wednesday will feature a seasonably cool morning, with lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.  Then we’ll see lots of sun and a few clouds at times.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.
Thursday will see a nice mix of sun and clouds.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.
Friday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun and some clouds at times.  Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here