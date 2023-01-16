A Cold Start With Lots Of Sun Leading To A Comfortable Afternoon

Warmup Begins

Martin Luther King Day features another cold start, but lots of sun will lead to a comfortable afternoon. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Monday will be in the low 70s in the east coast metro area and the upper 60s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will start with lows in the low to mid 50s. Then the day will bring plenty of sun and a few clouds. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and in the mid 70s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will feature a seasonably cool morning, with lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Then we’ll see lots of sun and a few clouds at times. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Thursday will see a nice mix of sun and clouds. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Friday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun and some clouds at times. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.