Extraordinary September Heat Means 2023 Is Now On Track To Be The Warmest Year On Record

By Sam Meredith

2023 is on course to be the hottest year on record, scientists warned on Thursday, following extraordinarily high temperatures in September and the hottest summer in human history.

The European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said global average temperatures for January through to September were 1.4 degrees Celsius higher than the preindustrial period of 1850 to 1900.

This was just over 0.5 degrees Celsius higher than average and 0.05 degrees Celsius higher the equivalent period in 2016 — the current hottest year on record

Scientists at C3S said September logged the largest temperature anomalies of any year stretching back to 1940, with the month as a whole found to be a staggering 1.75 degrees Celsius warmer when compared to the preindustrial reference period.

September’s temperature anomalies prompted one researcher to describe the findings as nothing less than “absolutely gobsmackingly bananas.”

Extreme heat is fueled by the climate crisis, the chief driver of which is the burning of fossil fuels.

“The unprecedented temperatures for the time of year observed in September — following a record summer — have broken records by an extraordinary amount,” Samantha Burgess, deputy director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service, said in a statement.

“This extreme month has pushed 2023 into the dubious honour of first place — on track to be the warmest year and around 1.4°C above preindustrial average temperatures.”

Burgess said that two months out from the COP28 climate conference, “the sense of urgency for ambitious climate action has never been more critical.”

World leaders will convene in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates from Nov. 30 through to Dec. 12 for talks on how to address the worsening climate crisis.