7-Eleven Sells 100-Million Hot Dogs Annually

National Hot Dog Day in July celebrates a summertime staple on a bun. Enjoy one piping hot and add some relish and mustard to go! One thing we want to know – is it a sandwich or not?
- Over 25 million hot dogs are sold at baseball stadiums each year.
- That’s enough to circle the bases 36,000 times.
- 7-Eleven sells the most grilled hot dogs in North America – 100 million annually.
- Sausage is one of the oldest forms of processed food, having been mentioned in Homer’s Odyssey as far back as the 9th Century B.C.
- The average hot dog is consumed in 6.1 bites. (average-sized mouth tested)
- From Memorial Day to Labor Day every year, Americans typically consume 7 billion hot dogs. That’s 818 hot dogs consumed every second.
- According to the National Sausage and Hot Dog Council, the most commonly used condiment is mustard which is the topping preferred by 32% of Americans. The second place finisher, with 23% of the vote is ketchup and chili takes the third place spot with 17% of the vote.
- The true origin of the hot dog is a mystery.
- Frankfurt, Germany claims to be the originator of the hot dog and celebrated the hot dog’s 500th birthday in 1987
- There are various theories about where the name “hot dog” actually came from. The most common attribution, however, is to a cartoonist named Tad Dorgan, who drew a cartoon depicting the “hot dachshund sausages” being sold at a New York baseball game and called them “hot dogs” because he could not spell dachshund.
- In 2018, consumers spent more than $3 billion on hot dogs in U.S. supermarkets
- Los Angeles residents consume more hot dogs than any other city
- A hot dog is a sausage but a sausage isn’t necessarily a hot dog
- Miller Park in Milwaukee is the only Major League Baseball ballpark that sells more sausages than hot dogs per season
- Mickey Mouse’s first on-screen words were “Hot Dog!”
- President Franklin D. Roosevelt served hot dogs to King George and Queen Elizabeth. The king ate two
- Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev ate a hot dog during the first visit of a Soviet Premier to the US in 1959 and admitted that Americans had the Soviets beat at sausage making
- Americans say the celebrity they’d most like to enjoy a hot dog with is Betty White
