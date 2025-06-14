60 Incredible Road Trips In Florida

Florida Travel Blog has road trip ideas in Florida throughout the state. You also get the benefit of new trips we add on a regular basis.

Road Trip in Florida Ideas From Pensacola to Key West

We have listed over 60 road trip ideas in Florida. You can skim through them or use the search function at the bottom of the page.

Remember, a road trip to Key West from Tampa is a true road trip. However, a trip to Sarasota from Tampa is considered a day trip in Florida.

It makes a difference if your location is two hours away or an all-day drive. One is a day trip and the other is a road trip.