Van Horn Law Group, P.A. - Losing Your Home?
60 Incredible Road Trips In Florida

Florida Travel Blog
The Sponge Docks are the big center of Greek history and culture of Tarpon Springs Florida.

We have listed over 60 road trip ideas in Florida. You can skim through them or use the search function at the bottom of the page.

Florida Travel Blog has road trip ideas in Florida throughout the state. You also get the benefit of new trips we add on a regular basis.

Road Trip in Florida Ideas From Pensacola to Key West

Remember, a road trip to Key West from Tampa is a true road trip. However, a trip to Sarasota from Tampa is considered a day trip in Florida.

It makes a difference if your location is two hours away or an all-day drive. One is a day trip and the other is a road trip.

Road trips in Florida produce a lot of sights like this vintage gas station that still exists on US 19 north of Crystal River, Florida.

List of Road Trips in Florida Are Listed by Date


