6 Tips for Travelers Who Love Tea

Do you love tea more than anything? Do you make it a point to stop off at a café whenever possible just to get your chamomile, rooibos, or earl grey with extra bergamot fix?

When you travel, it can be hard to get a cup of your favorite tea. When you’re traveling domestically, you can probably find a chain coffee shop you’re familiar with, but international travel can be tricky.

If you’re a traveler who loves tea, here are some helpful tips to ensure you’ll never be without your favorite brewed beverage.

Get a cup to brew on the go

What would you do if you couldn’t find your favorite tea anywhere on your next vacation? If you’re lucky, you’ll find a good substitute, but that’s not good enough when you really want your favorite tea.

The ideal solution is to get a mug that lets you brew your favorite tea from anywhere. When you have a tea mug with a built-in infuser, you can take your favorite tea on all your traveling adventures. You’ll never have to settle for a tea that you don’t really like.

Plan ahead by calling coffee shops

One thing you can do is call ahead to the coffee shops near your destination to find out what kind of tea they carry. It might seem a little strange, but when you really need your favorite tea, it’s the only logical thing you can do.

If you’re traveling internationally, join some local groups on Facebook or Reddit and ask community members for tips on where to get your favorite hot brew.

Mail your tea to your host’s house

If you’re worried about having your tea confiscated at the airport (it has happened), mail your tea to your host’s house. Even if you’re just flying a few states over, you never know what the airlines will confiscate. Tea can look like drugs to some people, and it might get taken out of your checked baggage without notice.

It’s perfectly legal to mail tea to most countries, although there are always obscure restrictions from random countries, so definitely check the postal regulations first. However, if you’re mailing tea domestically, you should be completely fine.

Try new teas

Traveling is the perfect opportunity to try new teas. You might even enjoy new teas more when you’re in a new environment and everything feels novel.

When you visit a café and look at the menu, try a tea that you would normally be least likely to try. If you don’t like it you can always order another drink. Some shops will replace your drink if you don’t like it, even if it’s not their fault. It doesn’t hurt to experiment! You just might find a new favorite tea.

Switch it up from iced or hot

Do you normally stick with hot tea, or are you an iced tea lover? If you’re always getting iced or hot tea, try switching it up. Some hot teas taste amazing when iced, and vice versa.

Some of the best teas to drink iced are:

Orange spice

Passion fruit tea

Rooibos tea

Black tea, lightly brewed

Black tea, brewed strong if you prefer the earthy flavor

Earl grey

Hibiscus

Peppermint

Chamomile with lemongrass

Oolong tea

Some of the best hot teas are:

Earl grey

Black tea of any kind

White tea

Green tea, gently brewed with a lower temp

Rooibos

Chamomile

Jasmine green tea

Pu-erh

Matcha

Which teas you’ll enjoy hot or iced will depend entirely on your preferences, so indulge in as many as you feel called to try.

Try adding honey and cream to your tea

Are you feeling adventurous with your travels? Ride that wave of adventure and try adding some sweetener to your tea, like honey. Some teas taste excellent with cream. For example, earl grey with honey and cream tastes amazing.

Enjoy your travels with tea

Whether you’re a tea aficionado or you’re just getting into tea, these tips should help you get your favorite steamy hot beverage, no matter where you travel.