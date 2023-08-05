6 Retirement Planning Tips for the Busy 30 Something

You’ve probably heard lots of rumors about a recession approaching. While there is no solid confirmation, starting retirement planning early is always wise, but planning for such a huge milestone can sound overwhelming.

Fortunately, there are a few efficient ways to build up your retirement, even as a busy 30-something. As you continue reading, we’ll share six retirement planning tips to help you get a headstart on a financially secure future.

Create a Budget

Your 30s is an era where your income and expenses may change rapidly. Many are in the transition from renting to home ownership. Others may undergo career or lifestyle changes. Conversations about children and the future also become more frequent. Therefore, having a budget will be crucial to saving for retirement.

If you are a busy person on the go, you can use one of many accounting apps that can automatically track your account balances and notify you when you approach your set budget. Some even visualize your data in graphs or charts to help you understand your spending habits and trends to help you see where your money is going so you can save more and spend less.

Open a Retirement Account Early

You should open a retirement account as soon as you can. Even if your company has a 401(k) plan, you should still open a Roth or traditional IRA account:

A Roth IRA is made with after-tax dollars, meaning what you see is what you get when you finally make the withdrawal.

Meanwhile, traditional IRAs are pre-tax dollars, making it more beneficial for those expecting a lower tax rate when they retire.

Diversify Your Portfolio

You have a higher risk tolerance in your 30s than those approaching retirement age. This allows you to diversify your portfolio with a balanced distribution of riskier investments that bring higher, faster returns and safer, sustainable options that remain resilient during a recession.

Some great options to include in your portfolio are:

Stocks

Bonds

Mutual Funds

Cash/CDs

Consider safer investments such as Certificates of Deposits (CDs) during a potential recession. Meanwhile, add more flexible and versatile assets like stocks or foreign currencies if you believe you have a higher risk tolerance.

Max Out Your Contribution

You should always max out your annual 401(k) and IRA contributions, especially if you are in your 30s. The more you put in, the more your portfolio will grow, and the more you will have saved up in your later years.

Automated incremental contributions are a great way to stay on top of your accounts without manual labor. It’s also helpful to take advantage of your employee match benefit if you have it. This way, you can effortlessly double your retirement savings without stretching your budget further.

Take Advantage of the Current Interest Rates

Whenever a recession is expected, interest rates may invert. This means a shorter-term CD will have a higher interest rate than the traditional longer-term, higher interest rule, resulting in an inverted yield curve.

Many busy 30-somethings do not want to get locked into a 4-yr CD or a 10-yr treasury bond. After all, their career and life are rapidly changing, and having funds available when needed is critical. Thankfully, now is the perfect time to make some short-term investments for a higher yield than usual, and you’ll still have sufficient time to adjust your portfolio if a recession happens!

Generate Passive Income

Finally, your 30s is a great time to explore passive income options. For example, look into short-term rentals even if you only rent out a spare room. Meanwhile, with the rapid development of blockchain technology, royalties from NFTs and other new media formats have also become more popular among younger investors.

Other ways to generate passive income include:

eBook royalties

Crowdfunded real estate

Flip retail products

Affiliate marketing

Online photography sales

The Bottom Line

If you are in your 30s, create a budget and start saving! Contribute regularly to your IRA, 401(k), or both, and make sure your investment portfolio is well-diversified. Consistency, flexibility, and resilience are key to successful retirement planning. These are all great ways to begin building a financially secure future!

