5 Tips on How to Enjoy the Saratoga Race Course

It’s the Saratoga racing season! Or at least, it’s been here for a few weeks now, but don’t worry, if you think you’re too late to enjoy the Saratoga racing season, then you’re wrong, as the Saratoga racing season lasts until September!

There’s still a lot of fun to be had at this time, so if you want in on the fun, we have some tips to enjoy the Saratoga racing season at its fullest. So pack your bags and bring in your friends and family as we give you some tips on how to enjoy this very blissful event at its best.

Find Your Place

Depending on your preferences, the Saratoga race course has free seating for everyone attending the races. You can also reserve one to buy a ticket in advance. This is especially true if you want to secure your picnic area where you and your family and friends can lounge around, eat good food, and crack open cold ones. So where can you buy your tickets? You can buy tickets online at NYRA’s website or the Box Office.

If you want to buy the tickets on the day of your visit, you can buy them by the gate, but you have to be fast, as they tend to be sold out before noon.

Not only that, but if your picnic stuff is lacking, like coolers, snacks, and drinks, there are plenty of hospitality and dining areas around the place. If you want some fine dining, you can also buy some reservations online.

Look for Parking Fast!

If you’re concerned about parking in the Saratoga race course, you can opt for many options. The cheapest parking is in the general parking lot off Union Avenue, near the event center. However, you might want to be quick since they quickly run out of parking spots. Don’t worry, though, as the residents also offer visitors some of their areas under their trees. Of course, these aren’t free, so you might want to bring some cash.

However, if you want somewhere near the event center; this is when you should haul ass since the parking lots near the event area fill in just a blink of an eye. Of course, you might want to wear comfortable footwear because you’ll be walking a lot. You might want to visit many places and booths, and you don’t want to have sore feet at the end of the day.

Dress to Impress

For some folks who want to dress to impress, you can never be overdressed during the Saratoga races. However, you should still follow the guidelines the event planners put out on the internet for everyone to follow, so you might want to check that out. Also, it’s tradition for the people attending the event to have a fabulous hat. If you don’t have one, don’t worry, as there are many shops out there selling fabulous hats for people to buy and enjoy.

Watch the Horses Before the Races

One of the most unique experiences during the Saratoga racing season is seeing the horses work out before their races. However, you should note that the horses work out early in the morning, so if you want to watch the horses, you should be early. If you want to have breakfast while watching the horses train like the travers stakes horses, you can go to the Clubhouse Breakfast. Their dining area is just at the trackside.

If you just want a very good spot to watch the horses, you should try the Oklahoma Training Track. It’s located across the street from the Saratoga race course. It’s also a place where some horses work out in the mornings. Free parking is available too at the East Avenue Gate.

Place Your Bets

Of course, since we’re talking about horse racing here, your visit to Saratoga wouldn’t be complete without betting. If you don’t want to bet yourself, it’s all fine and dandy, but if you’re a bettor at heart, this is one event you shouldn’t miss. At Saratoga, only people above 18 are allowed to place their bets.

But before you approach a betting window, you should have the relevant information ready, like the name of the racetrack, race number, the amount of money you’ll be betting, the type of bet, and the horse number. Once you’ve placed the bet with the clerk, it’s time for you to bring your family and watch the race yourselves.

It’s the Saratoga racing season, and there are many things to enjoy during this festive event. With popular horses, owners, jockeys, and even celebrities, there are a lot of names you can look out for during this event. If you’re a fan of horse racing and family events, then the Saratoga racing season is one event you shouldn’t miss.