5 Most Common Wild Animals in Florida

Florida has been the butt of many jokes throughout the years, but have we ever stopped to think what makes Floridians such a unique group of people? Could it be that we are out of touch with the rest of the country due to our immense coastlines of beautiful beaches or are people jealous that they have Walt Disney, Magic Kingdom, and Universal Studios?

Perhaps when we try to get a grasp on Florida culture, we should consider some of the wildlife issues that most Florida residents encounter.

Burmese Pythons

Florida Today reported that the state has more than 500 nonnative plant and animal species, many of which are invasive. Invasive means either the plants are spreading and taking over or for animals, they are not from the area, released into the wild, and have no predators to take them out. One of the most common invasive animals causing issues in Florida are the nonvenomous constrictors known as the Burmese Python. With no natural predators, Burmese Pythons who were released by pet owners into the wild are killing all sorts of indigenous animals and continue to multiply since the only thing that can kill them is humans.

Cane Toad

A much smaller but still very dangerous animal plaguing Florida is the Cane Toad. Also known as buff toads, they are most dangerous to dogs as the Cane Toad releases a toxic substance when bitten known to cause seizures in dogs. What makes the Cane Toad even more dangerous to dogs is the toad is attracted to pet food when it’s not killing fish, frogs, and insects.

Raccoons

One less dangerous, but common wildlife encounter is the American Trash Panda, aka raccoon. Raccoons are pesky animals that do not constrict their prey or poison your dog like the other animals mentioned, but they are very common in residential areas, often seen knocking over garbage cans, and while nesting often damage property.

Armadillos

Florida also has an animal that will burrow anywhere it can find and causes traffic accidents. The Dasypodidae aka armadillo is a true sight to see if you’ve never seen one. Their shell is a form of natural armor getting them the nickname among Floridians of “the little armored ones”. It isn’t all love for the armadillos though. You are most likely to encounter them if they are taking up residence under your porch, digging through your yard, or if you can see them on the road while driving.

Alligators

Last but not least, this article wouldn’t be complete without the Florida Alligator! defenders.org estimates that there are 1.25 MILLION gators in the state. While a gator is typically less aggressive than a Croc, Florida residents still need to be aware of their surroundings and on the lookout for gators at all times.

If you encounter an alligator, remember they are not made for running (they have huge bodies and tiny legs). If you see one, walk or run away and you should be safe. With that said, there have been very few human attacks, but they have been known to snatch a dog from shorelines from time to time.

There you have it, just a few of the many wildlife to keep an eye out for and expect an encounter with if you live in or visit Florida.