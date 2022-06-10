5 Highest Paid Boxers In 2022

Over the last couple of years, the boxing industry has seen more growth than ever before. As of 2022, many new and exciting boxers are quickly being introduced to the sport and setting world records as they rise through the ranks.

As a result of this growing success, the net worth of notable and highly skilled fighters is starting to match up – with some annual salaries averaging in the millions. Boxers’ net worth goes to show just how much the industry is booming.

If you’ve ever wondered just how much your favorite boxers earn and who is currently ranking among the wealthiest within the sport, you’ve come to the right place!

While there are many great names in the world of boxing, these are five of the highest-paid boxers in the world as of 2022. All of these fighters are equally matched in skill, determination, and overall talent in their field.

Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather is a world-renowned promoter and an American boxing champion. Despite being retired, he still rightfully deserves his place on this list.

Mayweather is the highest-earning boxer globally and is also the wealthiest boxer of all time. Aside from his talents when it comes to fighting opponents, Mayweather is also an astute businessman and has successfully built an empire alongside his boxing career that continues to make some serious money.

He has a general net worth of around $450 million and could easily earn anywhere between $150 and $300 million – in addition to £10 million in endorsements – per year in the heyday of his fighting career.

According to Mayweather himself, his total career earnings exceed $1.1 billion. A huge contributor to this financial success is his record purses for fights against Conor McGregor and Manny Pacquiao.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez

Despite some recent disappointments, such as that against Dmitry Bivol, Alvarez remains one of the highest-earning fighters in 2022. He is also one of the highest-grossing athletes in the world as of 2022.

His 2013 fight with Floyd Mayweather – the only loss he has experienced in his legendary career so far – is one of the most lucrative that Alvarez has been involved with. It generated approximately $150 million and had over 2.2 million pay-per-view buys! Alvarez vs Mayweather stands as one of the highest-grossing PPV in history.

In late 2018, Alvarez signed a $365 million deal that worked to extend his promotional contract with a longtime promoter called Golden Boy. This granted his next 11 fights over five years to DAZN – a popular sports streaming service.

This was one of the richest contracts for a professional athlete at the time, but Alvarez ended up leaving eight fights and over $280 million on the table.

Manny Pacquiao

Manny Pacquiao is a Senator of the Philippines and a professional boxer. He is also the only man to have ever become an eight-division world champion in the rich history of boxing.

Nicknamed “Pac-Man” in the boxing community, Pacquiao has rightfully earned eight winning titles from flyweight to middleweight. He currently holds the WBA super-welterweight title – an award he has held since 2019.

Much like the other boxing sensations on this list, Pacquiao made his biggest ever payday while fighting Mayweather. The fight generated an impressive amount of money, in the region of around $600 million. It was also the highest-grossing PPV of all time!

Pacquiao’s net worth is said to be around $220 million by some, while others estimate it to be in the region of $375 million.

Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua is a professional British boxer who made his professional debut in 2013. Since this time he has risen quickly through the ranks to become one of the greatest boxers in the world.

He is currently IBF, IBO, WBA, and WBO heavyweight champion, and is also a two-time unified heavyweight champion.

Joshua has accumulated around $125 million in earnings since 2018. This includes pay-per-view (PPV) revenue, endorsement earnings, and purse payouts. Some of this money also stems from a recent rematch with Andy Ruiz that earned him around $60 million.

He also earns a lot of his money from commercial deals (around $11 million). His brand deals include Beats, Hugo Boss, Jaguar Land Rover, Sky Sports, and Under Armour.

Anthony Joshua has a current net worth of about $80 million.

Tyson Fury

British boxer Tyson Fury, also known as the “Gypsy King,” is arguably the most well-known name in the boxing industry.

Fury has been crowned a two-time winner of the heavyweight championship. He achieved this title in 2020 after beating out Deontay Wilder. And in 2022, after taking down Dillian Whyte in London, Fury maintained his WBC title.

This last fight saw his net worth increase to approximately $120 million, including PPV bonuses. He is expected to earn much more if he can arrange a contest with other well-known boxers like Oleksandr Usyk.

It appears that money has never been Fury’s greatest concern, but nobody in their right mind would turn down the big bucks!