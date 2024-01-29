30 Jobs For People With No Experience

Have you found yourself Googling “Jobs for people with no experience?” If so, don’t worry – plenty of jobs don’t require any previous experience. The pandemic makes many companies eager to hire enthusiastic and driven candidates to fill entry-level positions.

Choosing a career path can be difficult, especially if you do not have any experience or formal training. However, many jobs are available for people who are willing to learn and are enthusiastic about their work.

In this article, you’ll discover both “in-office” and “at-home” jobs that require no former experience. However, some may require a certificate, degree, or license. Either way, they can be a great way to start your career. Many of these jobs offer paid on-the-job training or apprenticeships, too.

In-Office/On-Site Jobs

The following jobs assume you’ll complete the work in an office or somewhere away from home. These are not “work from home” jobs.

Job Title Salary Range Degree/Certificate Requirements Key Points Customer Service Rep Over $30,000/yr None On-the-job training, interaction with people Public Relations Asst. Over $55,000/yr Bachelor’s in communications Social media, press releases, events Delivery Driver Over $50,000/yr Valid driver’s license Full-time, intense demand Lab Technician Asst. Over $50,000/yr High school diploma or equivalent on n-the-job training, product testing Babysitter Over $40,000/yr First aid training Childcare, feeding, bathing house e Cleaner $35,000/yr or more None Cleaning homes and apartments Waiter $40,000/yr or more high h school diploma or equivalent on n-the-job training, customer service Bartender $60,000/yr or more None Drink mixing, customer interaction Plumber $55,000/yr or more High school diploma, apprenticeship Plumbing system installation and repair Sales Representatives $55,000/yr or more None Sales, communication skills Administrative Asst. $40,000/yr or more None Office management, organizational skills Security Guard $30,000 – $50,000/yr High school diploma or equivalent Protect people, property, and information Truck Driver Over $66,000/yr Commercial driving license Transport goods, loading and unloading Claims Adjuster $50,000/yr or more High school diploma Evaluate property damage, personal injuries Real Estate Agent $100k/yr or more Real estate licensing exam Commission-based, client interaction Construction Laborer $35,000/yr or more None Manual labor, seasonal work

Customer service representative

CSRs or customer service representatives are ideal for those who love to work with people and have excellent communication skills. They handle customer inquiries and complaints via phone, email, and social media.

Customer service representatives may also be asked to provide information about products or services, take orders, or resolve disputes. This job usually requires on-the-job training, including speaking with customers and taking phone calls.

Customer service representatives are in high demand, and many companies offer paid on-the-job training. Entry-level positions usually require no previous experience. So, this is a great option if you’re looking for a job providing excellent training and room for growth!

CSRs can expect to earn over $30,000 a year.

Public relations assistant

In this role, a public relations assistant would develop and implement marketing programs to promote the company’s image or products.

PR assistants may also manage social media accounts, write press releases, or organize events. This job usually requires at least some on-the-job training. However, entry-level positions require little to no experience.

Public relations assistants can expect to make over $55,000 a year without experience.

Degree or Certificate Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in communications.

Delivery driver

One of the most well-known jobs is being a delivery driver. Some might say, wait for a second; that’s a side hustle. But you can also become a full-time delivery driver. And the demand for these jobs is intense. Also, there are very few barriers to entry: you’ll need a cell phone. Postmates & Uber Eats are great companies to work for as delivery drivers. Use online job websites like Adzuna when searching for delivery driver positions, especially if you want to look for roles away from the gig economy.

Full-time delivery drivers can earn over $50,000 a year!

Degree or Certificate Requirements: Valid driver’s license (If you’ll be driving)

Lab technician assistant

Lab technician assistants are responsible for helping the lab technician conduct tests on materials, develop new products, or improve existing ones. This job usually requires at least some on-the-job training or apprenticeship work. Starting pay can be low, but it can go up with experience.

Lab technician assistants can expect to earn over $50,000 a year.

Degree or Certificate Requirements: High school diploma or equivalent.

Babysitter

Do you like kids? Being a babysitter can be a rewarding job for people with no experience. Babysitting can also be a great way to start in the childcare industry. As a babysitter, you would care for children between 0 and 12. And the job requires little to no experience. However, job seekers must understand the responsibilities that these jobs require.

Responsibilities include feeding, bathing, and putting the kids to bed. This job usually requires no formal training or certification.

Full-time babysitters can expect to make over $40,000 a year.

Degree or Certificate Requirements: First aid training

House cleaner

House cleaning is another great job for people without experience looking to make extra money. You would be responsible for cleaning homes and apartments as a house cleaner.

You may be responsible for vacuuming, dusting, cleaning the bathroom, or laundry. This job usually requires no formal training or certification. Further, the house cleaner position does not require any prior experience, and it is advisable to read the job description before applying.

House cleaners can earn $35,000 a year or more.

Degree or Certificate Requirements: Doesn’t require any certificate

Waiter

Perhaps one of the most common jobs is in restaurant service. According to the BLS, approximately 2 million individuals work as servers in the United States.

Servers will continue to be in demand due to the growth in restaurants. Also, they will remain important for the foreseeable future despite being increasingly vulnerable to automation. For example, one risk in the restaurant industry is automated ordering.

Soft skills like friendliness and attentiveness go a long way in the industry. Though most restaurants provide on-the-job training, waiter experience is not usually required to start.

Waiters can earn $40,000 a year or more, including tips.

Degree or Certificate Requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Bartender

Bartenders are responsible for mixing drinks and serving them to customers. They may also be responsible for checking IDs to ensure customers are of the legal drinking age. Bartending usually requires at least some on-the-job training or apprenticeship work.

Bartenders earn good money. It’s not unheard of for bartenders to bring in $60,000 a year, including customer tips.

Degree or certificate requirements: None.

Plumber

Plumbers install, repair, and maintain the plumbing systems in homes and businesses. They may also work on air conditioning systems, installing toilets and sinks, or septic tanks or sewer lines.

Plumbers require 3-4 years of apprenticeship work to get certified, but it’s worth it. Certified plumbers are paid well – they can earn $55,000 a year or more.

Degree or Certificate Requirements: High school diploma and apprenticeship

Sales representatives

Sales is a field that has the potential to earn as much as you put into it. Furthermore, sales reps are in high demand, and many companies offer paid on-the-job training or apprenticeships.

You would be responsible for selling products or services to customers in this job. Usually, a sales position requires good communication skills, and the best salespeople can empathize with the customer. This job usually requires at least some on-the-job training or apprenticeship work. Indeed, your work history isn’t as important as your attitude and willingness to learn. This could be the perfect job if you have strong communication skills and are driven to succeed.

Sales positions usually don’t require any formal education or licensing. And good sales assistants can earn upwards of $55,000 a year. But, the limit is, in theory, unlimited.

Degree or Certificate Requirements: None.

Administrative assistant

The role of administrative assistants is to help managers run their office smoothly and complete assigned tasks. They usually work with little supervision and need good organizational skills, communication abilities, and computer literacy.

It is a white-collar position requiring no formal training or certification. The list goes on.

The administrative assistant position is an excellent opportunity for people to start their careers in a corporate environment. Admin assistants can earn upwards of $40,000 a year or more.

Degree or Certificate Requirements: None

Security guard

Being a security guard requires a clean criminal record and being physically fit. There are plenty of opportunities for people who meet these requirements!

Security guards protect people, property, and information. They may work at various schools, hospitals, banks, and office buildings. And they can expect to earn $30,000 – $50,000 a year.

Degree or Certificate Requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Commercial truck driver

You can become a truck driver with a valid commercial license and a clean driving record. Commercial truck drivers transport goods and materials across the country. Also, they may be responsible for loading and unloading cargo.

While driving a truck may not be the most exciting job, truck drivers can expect to earn over $66,000 a year.

Degree or Certificate Requirements: Commercial truck driving license

Claims Adjuster

Insurance companies hire claims adjusters to evaluate property damage and personal injuries. Claims adjusters are responsible for conducting interviews, reviewing documents, and assessing the extent of the damage (the claim). This job is best for individuals with critical thinking, problem-solving, and attention to detail.

Being a claims adjuster usually requires no formal training or certification. Still, having a degree or certificate in business, accounting, law, or insurance is helpful.

Claims adjusters can expect to earn $50,000 a year or more.

Degree or Certificate Requirements: High school diploma

Real estate agents

Want to earn $100k a year or more with no experience? If so, being a real estate agent might be your job. You must get a real estate license to be a real estate agent. Most real estate professionals operate on commission and set their schedules.

This job does not require previous experience in the real estate industry, and many companies offer on-the-job training.

The best real estate agents have good communication skills and interact with clients daily. You must pass your state’s license exam to become a real estate agent. Then, you’ll sign up with a brokerage. Those without experience will look to their managing brokers and trainers to get them started.

Degree or Certificate Requirements: Real estate licensing exam

Construction laborer

Finding an entry-level job as a construction laborer is an excellent alternative for someone who enjoys manual labor and spending their days outside. Seasonal employment is available in every city, and local businesses always look for people to fill these open roles.

Need skills and experience? No problem! Many construction companies offer on-the-job training to help you gain the skills. And construction laborers can expect to earn upwards of $35,000 a year!

Degree or Certificate Requirements: None.

Jobs from home for people with no experience

The above jobs require that you leave your home to go to work. But what if you’re looking for a job, have no experience, and want to work from home? The good news is that plenty of options are available, and most don’t require much to get started.

Job Title Average Salary Degree or Certificate Requirements Key Points Virtual Assistant Up to $50/hr None Administrative support, remote work Web Designer Over $50,000/yr Portfolio of previous work Website creation and design Graphic Designer Over $50,000/yr Certification helpful Designing visual content Content Writer Over $50,000/yr Good command of English Writing high-quality content Social Media Manager $20,000 – $30,000/yr Excellent communication skills Managing social media campaigns Proofreader Over $50,000/yr Bachelor’s degree in English Detail-oriented editing Data Entry Average $32,419/yr None Typing and attention to detail English Tutor Average $47,000/yr Degree in English Teaching English language skills Bookkeeper Up to $100,000/yr None Financial record keeping Website Tester Over $50,000/yr IT Degree Testing websites for bugs or errors Chat Agent Over $35,000/yr None Providing chat support SEO Specialist Over $60,000/yr SEO or related certification Improving website visibility Voiceover Artist Over $40,000/yr None Recording audio content Video Editor Over $60,000/yr None Editing video content

Virtual Assistant

As the remote work culture grows, demand for virtual assistants (VAs) is also rising. A VA is an assistant who provides professional administrative support remotely, often via email, phone, or chat.

The best part of this job is you can work from remote locations. The earning potential is also excellent. You can charge an hourly rate or work for a monthly salary. Best of all, this job often requires no formal training or certification. You can start this as a first job since it requires little or no experience.

There are a lot of job portals, such as Upwork and Fiverr, to get your clients from, and you can expect to earn up to $50/hr.

Degree or Certificate Requirements: None

Web designer/Web Developer

A web designer or developer is a good option for people without experience. Even if you don’t have experience working for a company, you can always show off your portfolio containing what you have designed or developed.

The job title can be different depending on the company you work for. Still, a web designer creates the look and feel of a website. In contrast, a web developer writes the code to make that design a reality.

A certified web designer has an advantage over a noncertified one. Still, if you are good at your work and passionate, you can always get a job in this domain. These jobs don’t require prior professional experience, and you can expect to earn over $50,000 a year.

Degree or Certificate Requirements: A portfolio of previous work.

Graphic designer

Graphic designers have the same scenario as web designers. If you have a captivating portfolio to present, you can get a job without experience.

This entry-level job is for individuals wanting to enter the design industry. If the company you’re looking to work at has too stringent qualification requirements, you can always start your graphic design side hustle.

This job does not require extensive formal training, but certification will give you an edge over other candidates.

This profession is in high demand, so there are plenty of opportunities for people who meet these requirements!

After their first year, graphic designers can expect to earn over $50,000 a year.

Degree or Certificate Requirements: Certification will help.

Content writer/copywriter

Content writing may be the perfect job if you have excellent writing skills and a love for writing. As a content writer, you will be responsible for creating high-quality content for your company.

The job responsibilities of a copywriter are slightly different from those of a content writer. Copywriters create marketing materials such as brochures, website copy, and email campaigns.

Both jobs are ideal for people who want to work from home. This could be your first job but expect to make over $50,000 a year as a content/copywriter.

Degree or Certificate Requirements: A good command of English

Social media manager

Social media managers are ideal for those who like social media. You will create and manage social media campaigns and interact with your followers. This industry has seen a boom within a few years.

Furthermore, there are thousands of Facebook groups dedicated to various topics. And many companies look for admins to help manage their Facebook groups.

Social media is an ideal way of engaging with an audience. So, it’s essential for any business or organization that wants to build a solid online presence.

Average Salary: $20,000 – $30,000

Degree Requirements: Excellent communication skills

Social media certification exists, and it is recommended that you get it! It is a fun job with high-income potential. You can always get as many clients as you can manage.

Social media managers can also double as virtual assistants. Expect to earn upwards of $50,000 a year in this role.

Degree or Certificate Requirements: Certifications will help

Proofreader

Proofreading is an excellent job for people with an eye for detail and want to work from home. This position sometimes requires a college degree (English major). Still, some companies will hire people with only a high school diploma if they have excellent grammar and writing skills. However, if this is your first job, you must work hard to climb the ladder.

Proofreaders can expect to earn upwards of $50,000 a year.

Degree or Certificate Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in English

Data entry

Data entry may be excellent if you have good typing skills and attention to detail, and it does not usually require any previous experience or training. And many companies are willing to train their new employees on the job.

Data entry is for people who want to work from home and have a steady income. So, suppose you are looking for a job that requires no previous experience or formal training. In that case, there are many options available to you. You can find clients from different websites such as Upwork or PeoplePerHour.

Average Salary: $32,419

Degree or Certificate Requirements: None

English tutor

If you are good at English and want to help others improve their language skills, becoming an English tutor may be an ideal job for you. This position does not require any previous experience or training. However, a degree in the English language or literature can be helpful.

Many people are looking for English tutors to improve their job skills, so this is a perfect opportunity to help others while making some extra money. The best part is that English tutors can work from home.

Average Salary: $47,000

Degree or Certificate Requirements: Degree in English

Bookkeeper

You might be shocked that bookkeeping is one of the few online enterprises without prior knowledge. A bookkeeper is not usually a tax preparer. Instead, a bookkeeper is a glorified data entry specialist. For example, you’ll likely work with a bookkeeping software such as QuickBooks and enter the financial records that your client provides.

Bookkeepers are essential for any business, and the position is perfect for people who want to work from home. In fact, with just 84 clients paying $100/mo, you could make upwards of $100,000 a year through a subscription plan – from home.

Degree requirements: None

Website tester

Testing websites is another way to make extra money from home without experience. Website testing is ideal for people passionate about computers and the internet. The job requires testing a newly developed website for bugs or errors.

Website testers can expect to earn upwards of $50,000 a year.

Degree Requirements: An IT Degree

Chat agent

Many companies now offer 24×7 chat support to their customers. Being a work-from-home chat agent is an excellent opportunity to work from home – if you have excellent communication skills. And you can expect to make upwards of $35,000 a year in this job.

Degree requirements: None

SEO Jobs

Search engine optimization (SEO) increases a website’s or web page’s visibility in search engine results. Working in SEO is often 100% remote- so it can be done from anywhere in the world.

As an SEO specialist, you can work as a freelancer or full-time employee for companies specializing in search engine optimization (SEO). SEOs earn upwards of $60,000/yr.

Degree Requirements: Certification in SEO or related field

Voiceover artist

Recording voiceovers is not only a fun job but also a remote-friendly job. You can do it from anywhere in the world. A voiceover artist provides their voice on an audio file.

Voiceover work attracts those with a passion for acting and performing. As a voiceover artist, you can work as a freelancer or full-time employee of companies specializing in voiceovers. And you can expect to earn $40k+ a year.

Degree Requirements: None

Video Editor

Since the pandemic, video content has exploded. And creators need good video editors to help them produce quality videos. If you have a creative flair and are familiar with video editing software such as Final Cut or Adobe Premiere, this is for you!

As a video editor, you will edit videos to make them look professional. You can work as a freelancer or full-time employee of companies specializing in video editing. Best of all, excellent video editors can earn upwards of $60,000 annually.

Degree Requirements: None

Final Words

If you don’t have any experience and are looking for a job, don’t worry. There are plenty of jobs that offer “on-the-job” training. One should always read the job titles and descriptions before applying.

Once you’re hired, you may not make as much money as someone with years of experience in their field, but you will gain skills and knowledge that can help you in future positions. Have you ever held one of these jobs? What was your experience like?

