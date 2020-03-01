3 Things About Buying a Home in Florida that You Need to Know

With its culturally diverse population, wealth, warm weather, and miles upon miles of sandy beaches, Florida remains a top destination for homebuyers. It’s no surprise that the state has largely remained a seller’s market even when things aren’t so rosy in other parts of the South.

Looking to buy your first home in Florida? Well, you are definitely heading in the right direction. Florida has a lot to offer those who make it their permanent or even temporary home. However, like any other state in the US, Florida’s real estate market has its peculiarities that you need to know about.

Florida Is Still A Seller’s Market

Many experts believe that Florida will continue being a seller’s market as it was for the better part of 2019.

A seller’s market is a property market characterized by high demand for homes. This might seem unattractive for novice home hunters. However, smart buyers can take advantage to land good deals.

A smart homebuyer looking for a house in Florida can also use the agent’s tactics to their advantage. For example, most agents limit the number of tours or presentations for a property they have on the market. This is meant to give the illusion of exclusivity to the few prospects that get the tour. Use this knowledge and your negotiation skills to get a good deal for the house you are interested in.

There are Plenty of Properties to Choose From

While Florida remains a seller’s market, there is not much scarcity to speak of in terms of property on the market at any given time. It’s better if you have cash on hand or have been pre-approved for a mortgage so you can grab a deal when it presents itself.

According to stats published by Zillow , Florida real estate market is set to grow by over 4%. On the same note, mortgage rates are predicted to flatten after taking an unexpected tumble in 2019. These projections, and other factors unique to Florida’s real estate market, make the state a prime location for homebuyers.

You Will Be Eligible for Tax Exemptions

You will be forgiven to think that Florida probably has high property taxes due to high demand. However, those buying a primary home are eligible for huge homestead tax exemptions. You will be eligible for up to $50,000 in tax exemptions as a homeowner in Florida.

What Is Unique about Buying a Home in Florida?

Unlike many other states in the country, closing a real estate deal in Florida does not require you to have an attorney. In the state, title agents normally handle everything. This is one of the unique aspects of homebuying in the sunshine state.

Secondly, your Florida broker also doubles up as the realtor or real estate company. This is not only common practice but part of the state’s real estate laws. However, special arrangements can be made and formalized through documentation should you want to separate the two entities during your purchase.

Thirdly, be careful when dealing with foreclosed properties in the state. The foreclosure process tends to take a long time -a year or more- over here. Additionally, because of too much competition in the market, a foreclosed property can be listed on various platforms even when it is not yet ready to be sold or has already been sold.

Lastly, home insurance in Florida can be quite expensive than in other states. This is mainly because of the harsh weather conditions, like hurricanes, which cause damage and flooding from time to time. The competitive real estate market also means that homes change owners a lot or are rented on a short-term basis, thus causing insurance to be a bit high.