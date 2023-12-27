The latest study by wealthofgeeks.com unveils that–from June 2022 to June 2023 the 50 richest content creators earned a staggering $700 million, with a collective following of 2.92 billion. This analysis goes beyond sheer numbers, focusing on the efficiency of monetizing followers, a crucial aspect of the digital content realm.

This in-depth study offers insights into earnings, follower count, efficiency, and platform preferences, providing a comprehensive view of today’s booming creator economy.

Key findings:

Earnings and Followers: From June 2022 to June 2023, the top 50 creators earned $700M, attracting 2.92B followers, averaging $239.68 per 1000 followers. Platform Preference: TikTok leads with 40% of total followers (1.2B), followed by YouTube (724.8M) and Instagram (642.2M). Top Earners: MrBeast tops with $82M and 376M followers. Rhett & Link, PrestonPlayz, and Ryan Kaji follow, each earning $35M. Earnings Efficiency: Dani Austin Ramirez earns the most per 1K followers ($4,302.93), followed by Alexandra Cooper and Christina Najjar. Generational Trends: Millennials make up 56% of top creators, Gen Z 40%, and Gen X 4%.

Top 50 Richest Content Creators of 2023 (Infographic)

5 Highest-Earning Content Creators, 2023

1. Jimmy Donaldson (MrBeast): Famous for his stunts and philanthropy, he leads with $82.0M in earnings and 377.1M followers.

2. Rhett & Link: Known for ‘Good Mythical Morning’, they’ve earned $35.0M with a 51M follower base.

3. Preston Arsement: A gaming content creator, he engages 39M followers and has also earned $35.0M.

4. Ryan Kaji: Young toy reviewer and unboxer with 36M followers, earning $35.0M.

5. Jake Paul: Content creator in music and boxing, he has 73.1M followers and earnings of $34.0M.

5 Highest-Earning Creators per 1k Followers, 2023

1. Dani Austin Ramirez: With 2.9M followers, she leads in earnings efficiency, making $12.50M, which translates to $4,302.93 per 1K followers.

2. Alexandra Cooper: Host of the popular podcast ‘Call Her Daddy’, she has 5.1M followers and earns $20.00M, achieving $3,911.98 per 1K followers.

3. Christina Najjar (Tinx): Known for her relatable and trendy content, she earns $7.50M from 2.1M followers, resulting in $3,649.64 per 1K followers.

4. Rhett & Link: With a wider reach of 18.9M followers, they earn $35.00M, amounting to $1,847.84 per 1K followers.

5. Kaitlyn Siragusa (Amouranth): A well-known figure in streaming and cosplay, she has 10.6M followers and earns $15.00M, equating to $1,413.23 per 1K followers.

The remarkable earnings of these top content creators and their efficiency in monetizing each follower are just the tip of the iceberg.