The 50 Richest Content Creators

Key findings:
- Earnings and Followers: From June 2022 to June 2023, the top 50 creators earned $700M, attracting 2.92B followers, averaging $239.68 per 1000 followers.
- Platform Preference: TikTok leads with 40% of total followers (1.2B), followed by YouTube (724.8M) and Instagram (642.2M).
- Top Earners: MrBeast tops with $82M and 376M followers. Rhett & Link, PrestonPlayz, and Ryan Kaji follow, each earning $35M.
- Earnings Efficiency: Dani Austin Ramirez earns the most per 1K followers ($4,302.93), followed by Alexandra Cooper and Christina Najjar.
- Generational Trends: Millennials make up 56% of top creators, Gen Z 40%, and Gen X 4%.
Top 50 Richest Content Creators of 2023 (Infographic)
5 Highest-Earning Content Creators, 2023
5 Highest-Earning Creators per 1k Followers, 2023
Top Platforms for Highest-Earning Content Creators 2023
In 2023, the top content creators overwhelmingly favor TikTok as their primary platform, commanding a substantial 40.27% of the total followers for the top 50 creators, amounting to an impressive 1.176 billion subscribers. YouTube closely follows behind, with 24.82% of the total followers (724.8M), while Instagram secures the third spot with 21.99% of the followers (642.2M).
Interestingly, despite Facebook’s prominence as a dominant social media platform, it doesn’t seem to be the go-to choice for these top creators, garnering only 4.56% of the total followers (133.3M). This suggests that content creators are not as inclined to choose Facebook for audience growth and monetization compared to other platforms.
X(Twitter) captures 4.06% of the total followers, amounting to 118.5M. While still a significant number, it indicates that Twitter might not be the primary platform for these high-earning content creators.
The data also showcases the emergence of Twitch as a rising star in the social media landscape, despite being a relatively new platform. Twitch captures 1.78% of the total followers (52.12M), suggesting a growing popularity among content creators, possibly due to its unique focus on live-streaming content, which has quickly become one of the most popular ways to experience content by consumers.
20 Highest-Earning Content Creators, 2023
Looking at the big shots in social media, the top 20 money-making creators pulled in a whopping $529M last year. That’s about 75.6% of the massive $700M earned by the top 50 creators.
Our study digs into this exclusive group, showing how these influencers grabbed people’s attention worldwide and made a ton of money with their skills and creativity.
You can look closer at the different industries these creators are in and check out who’s following them, giving you a clearer picture of the diverse and money-making world of content creation by going HERE
Source: Wealth of Geeks