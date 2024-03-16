Seen With Jean Shafiroff: Back In The Big Apple

Updated March 16, 2024

Jean, philanthropist and humanitarian, is a volunteer fundraiser and leader of several charitable causes. She is hands-on with the multiple causes she supports and is particularly known for her leadership in raising money for a number of charities. Each year Jean chairs numerous galas and hosts events benefiting numerous not-for-profit organizations. She serves on the boards of New York Women’s Foundation®, New York City Mission Society, French Heritage Society, Couture Council (Museum of the Fashion Institute of Technology), Jewish Board of Family and Children’s Services (20+ years), Southampton Animal Shelter Honorary Board and Southampton Bath & Tennis Club’s Charitable Foundation.

Now, Seen With Jean Shafiroff – Life after Art Basel in the Big Apple

Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Gala

During December the New York Holiday Season was in full swing. There were countless holiday parties and charity events all over the city. One of the highlights of December’s charity calendar was the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Gala which was held attend Hilton Hotel on December 8, 2015 and honors those that have stood up for human rights around the world. That night, CEO of Apple, Tim Cook and Rep. John Lewis, the iconic human rights activist, were among those being honored. Kerry Kennedy hosted the event and was accompanied by dignitaries from around the world.

Anglosphere Society

On the more conservative side of the political spectrum, the Anglosphere Society held its Inaugural Joseph W. Donner symposium and dinner honoring Joseph W. Donner on December 10, 2015. The Anglosphere Society, founded by Amanda Bowen in 2010, seeks to strengthen the ties between the United States, the United Kingdom and other English speaking populations. Jean gladly attended this event to support her good friends Alex Donner, his father who was being honored and the lovely Amanda Bowen.

Botanical Gardens Winter Wonderland Ball

One of the most beautiful events of December and, for sure, the most stylish one of the season, was the New York Botanical Gardens Winter Wonderland Ball. This year’s Ball took place on Friday, December 11 at the spectacular Botanical Gardens located in the Bronx, New York. The dress code was black and white… and black tie. There is no doubt that guests plan their outfits months ahead of time. Fashion conscious philanthropic New Yorkers come out in droves to this Ball. Jean wore a gown by the young designer, Victor de Souza, guest of the Shafiroffs, to the Botanical Gardens Ball.

To top the event off, the Botanical Garden’s world renowned model trains and 125 models of historic New York City buildings were on display for all the guests to see.

The New York Botanical Gardens is known for its great parties and for protecting our botanical heritage. Supporting the New York Botanical Gardens is a must for those who care about the environment and the future of botany.

For more information on the New York Botanical Gardens visit their WEBSITE

Blessing of the Animals

Another holiday event Jean and her husband, Martin, attended, was the Blessing of the Animals hosted by the NY Post’s Cindy Adams at the Christ Church on Sunday, December 13. That afternoon, hundreds of New Yorkers brought their pets to be blessed by two ministers and rabbi. Two llamas were even brought into the Church for a blessing! Jean and Martin brought their pit bulls, Daisy and Bella, for a blessing.

New York City Mission

More than 100 people came out to shop and support the New York City Mission Society at a reception held at the renowned fashion jeweler, Erwin Pearl’s, Rockefeller Center store on Monday, December 14th. The event was hosted by philanthropist Jean Shafiroff, who serves on the New York City Mission Society Board of Directors, and Erwin Pearl co-owner Sandra Pearl. Fifteen percent of all sales at the West 50th Street store was donated to the NYC Mission Society. Founded in 1812, NYC Mission Society is one of the nation’s oldest social service organizations. NYC Mission Society helps thousand of the most underserved children in New York City.

“In this season of giving, we are extremely grateful that so many supporters not only attended the event, but helped raise a significant amount of funds to support such a worthy cause,” Jean Shafiroff said. “Every dollar that is contributed helps change a life for the better.”

The party – complete with champagne, pastries and ample conversation – drew both new and old friends, including: New York State Assembly Member David Weprin,NYC Mission Society Board Members Stanley Rumbough and Peggy Bader, Junior Society Members Cole Rumbough and Natasha Das, Obie and Natalie McKenzie, designers and Victor DeSouza and Maggie Norris, Susan Cushing, and Alison Minton.

The event capped off weeks of activities designed to raise funds to support NYC Mission Society programs this season. In November, Jean Shafiroff held a cocktail reception at her home to support the charity’s toy drive, which serves children in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and the Bronx. She additionally underwrote the organization’s 12th Annual Thanksgiving Harvest Community Dinner – and served meals to hundreds of people that evening.

New York Women’s Foundation®

Jean Shafiroff and Tous Jewelry hosted A Holiday Shopping Party to benefit the New York Women’s Foundation® (NYWF) on Tuesday, December 15 at the Tous Boutique in Rockefeller Center with media partner Manhattan Magazine. Guests browsed display cases to preview looks from Tous’ Fall/Winter Collection. 10 percent of the proceeds on purchases made at Tous during the event and the following day, benefited the New York Women’s Foundation. Established in 1987 as a public philanthropy, the New York Women’s Foundation® is a cross-cultural alliance of women, serving as a force for change for women.

Guests included: Jean Shafiroff, Ana Oliveira, Andrea Greeven Douzet, Carol Wilkenson, Christina Rameli, Dr. Judith Hellman, Helen Johnson, Lewaa Khalek, Jill Sand & Dr. Barry Weintraub, Martin Shafiroff, Michael de Paulo, Elizabeth Shafiroff, Patrick Hazlewood, Ashley Sousa, Jennifer Powers, Tracy Stern, Brett Tinsley and Flo Anthony.

Holiday Luncheon at Michael’s

On December 16, Jean held her annual Holiday Luncheon at Michael’s in honor of NYC Mission Society. Guests included Prince Dimitri of Yugoslavia, fashion designers Zang Toi and Victor de Souza, Freelance New York Times writers Ben Whiddencomb and George Gurley, Elsie McCabb Thompson (Executive Director of NYC Mission Society), Kevin Roche (New York Times), philanthropist Barbara Tober and many of New York’s “A” listers including CeCe Black, Ann Rapp and Roy Kean.

Christmas with Friends

On December 20, Margo and John Catismatidis held a holiday party at their New York home. Those attending included politicians, business titans and many of New York’s luminaries. Jean and Martin are pictured here with U.S. Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney as they were leaving the holiday party .

