21 Exciting Things To Do While In Home Quarantine During Coronavirus

The coronavirus is taking the world by storm and as a word of caution, you must pay close attention to any symptoms which may indicate that you need medical care. Even if you are asymptomatic, we strongly advise to go for antibody testing at the very least.

We understand the idea of home quarantine could sound all too depressing, almost like imprisonment. But there’s always a silver lining if you look closely enough. Here are some fun things you can do while you stay home and thoroughly enjoy your quarantine period.

Start a 1000 pieces puzzle and finish it

A 1000 pieces puzzle is not a child’s play. It can take hours or even days to finish, and you wouldn’t even know how the time would just fly. Just in case you are too good with puzzles, you could try timing your performance and who knows you could set a record!

Write a blog about the Quarantine experience

Have you always wanted to be a writer but never could find an exciting theme to get going? Well, now you have some real personal experience around home quarantine, you can get your views afloat on the internet.

Watch your favorite movie sequels back-to-back

When was the last time you had the time to watch the Lord of the Rings Trilogy back-to-back non-stop? Way back in the college days, we’re guessing. What are you waiting for now? Get out that trilogy or any other of your favorite movie sequels and binge-watch.

Learn a foreign language

There are many apps for language courses. Ten to fourteen days is a good enough time to get familiar with a new language and if you have the passion you could continue learning it further.

Read a suspense thriller, or maybe two or three

Mystery novels are a great way to kill time. Get a few of the best selling suspense novels, and we are sure you’ll be busy turning pages for a few days.

Practice ventriloquism

Now, this is some really quirky stuff. And don’t you underestimate your talent here? Most of the ventriloquists are self-taught. If you think you’re ready too, then there’s no stopping you from mastering the art of ventriloquism!

Watch Netflix

This might have been the first thing on your mind already. But we had to put it down on the list anyway. Go ahead, exploit that Netflix subscription!

Try mindfulness with coloring books

Coloring books are not just for kids. If you’re a little bit artsy, but still nowhere close to being a full-fledged artist, you should try some coloring books with mandala art.

Play a multiplayer game over the internet with your friends who are quarantined too

If you are a gamer with friends who are gamers too, and you’ve all been quarantined around the same time, then you can all play a multiplayer game together.

Color your hair, a crazy shade of blue or red

A makeover sounds just right about now. Don’t you agree? We think it will be super cool when you step out in your new avatar after the home quarantine period is over.

Color code your wardrobe

Organizing and cleaning may not sound fun to everybody, but you could always bring in a creative twist to the basic chores. Just organize your closet on the basis of colors or any other whacky criteria that comes to your mind.

Apply for a new job

There’s plenty of time for fine-tuning your resume and applying for jobs with better opportunities. Don’t procrastinate, just do it!

Surf online for fashion clothing you’ll never buy

If window shopping has been your hobby, you can always carry on with it from the comfort of your home (while in quarantine). Just browse the many websites for a dig at the latest styles.

Learn a craft and make gifts for friends and family

For the really creative and crafty people, we have the best suggestion ever. Get your craft supplies, the hot glue gun and create handcrafted goodies for friends and family.

Learn to play the keyboard on an App

You can learn to play the keyboard, even if you don’t have one. All you need to do is download the app on your smartphone and follow the lesson.

Download a singing app and record your own album

Whether you are a bathroom singer or a casual singer, we don’t see a reason why you shouldn’t record your own album. Of course, there are apps for karaoke and recording, and we highly recommend you get one.

Enroll for an online-learning course

This uncertain time is actually a great opportunity for upskilling and upgrading your professional degree. You could even embark on a new career path altogether.

Get your hands on a DIY project

There are a lot of fun DIY projects that could keep you busy while you are quarantined. You could try decoupage projects, tile or mirror mosaic art, resin art.

Fix a workout schedule

If your standard excuse for not working out has been that there’s never enough time, there’s hardly any excuse left now. No excuses, time to get fit and get in shape.

Plan your next holiday

If you’re a travel bug, the whole pandemic situation must be killing you inside already. Plan your dream holiday so that you can travel the world as soon as things are back to normal.

Sleep to your heart’s content

It’s everybody’s secret desire to spend days and days sleeping without any commitments. This is a nice break from your mundane routine, why not sleep well?