2023 Buick Enclave Avenir Test Drive

Much like Denali is to GMC, the Avenir sub-brand is for the customer who demands distinction. A scheduled redesign is still a couple of years away at which point the Enclave is expected to get GM’s groundbreaking Super Cruise hands-free driving technology. Until then, cross shop the Enclave Avenir with the Acura MDX, Audi Q7 and Infiniti QX60. For the customer who values quietness, comfort and roominess, the Buick makes a compelling argument for purchase.