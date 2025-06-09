Home APNews.com 200-Year-Old Condom Decorated With Erotic Art Goes On Display In Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum

200-Year-Old Condom Decorated With Erotic Art Goes On Display In Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum

By
AP News
-
This image made available by the Rijksmueum shows a condom with print, circa 1830, displayed at Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum. (Kelly Schenk/Rijksmuseum via AP)
By  MOLLY QUELL

 

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Netherlands’ national museum has a new object on display that merges art with Amsterdam’s infamous Red Light District: a nearly 200-year-old condom, emblazoned with erotic art.

The Rijksmuseum said in a statement that the playful prophylactic, believed to be made around 1830 from a sheep’s appendix, “depicts both the playful and the serious side of sexual health.”

It is part of an exhibition called “Safe Sex?” about 19th century sex work that opened on Tuesday.

Faith Based Events
EDS NOTE: NUDITY - This image made available by the Rijksmueum shows a condom with print, circa 1830, which has gone on display at Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum. (Kelly Schenk/Rijksmuseum via AP)
EDS NOTE: NUDITY – This image made available by the Rijksmueum shows a condom with print, circa 1830, which has gone on display at Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum. (Kelly Schenk/Rijksmuseum via AP)

The condom, possibly a souvenir from a brothel, is decorated with an erotic image of a nun and three clergymen.

The phrase “This is my choice” is written along the sheath in French. According to the museum, this is a reference to the Pierre-Auguste Renoir painting “The Judgment of Paris,” which depicts the Trojan prince Paris judging a beauty contest between three goddesses.

The condom is on display until the end of November.


Disclaimer

The information contained in South Florida Reporter is for general information purposes only.
The South Florida Reporter assumes no responsibility for errors or omissions in the contents of the Service.
In no event shall the South Florida Reporter be liable for any special, direct, indirect, consequential, or incidental damages or any damages whatsoever, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tort, arising out of or in connection with the use of the Service or the contents of the Service. The Company reserves the right to make additions, deletions, or modifications to the contents of the Service at any time without prior notice.
The Company does not warrant that the Service is free of viruses or other harmful components

AP News
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR