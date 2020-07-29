12 Sensational Hair Trends for Fall

Are you looking for something new to do with your hair this fall? Autumn is a popular season to change up a hairstyle, and there are many wonderful trends to choose from this year. Here are 12 terrific hair trends you’re going to want to try this fall.

Caramel Blonde Highlights

Blonde highlights never seem to fall out of fashion. This traditional trend is always sexy and stylish. What does change about this trend is the hue of the highlights. This year’s blonde is caramel. This is a richer, deeper color than a sun-kissed, summer blonde. It’s perfect for crisp autumn weather.

Little Braids

Braids remain a trendy way of dressing up a hairstyle, but this fall you’ll see small braids incorporated into hair that is left to fall over the shoulders. The braids are small and simple, and there may be just one coming down next to the face, or there might be a braid on each side of the face.

Headscarves

Headscarves are a wonderful accessory that can dress up a casual outfit or hide a bad hair day. Headscarves this fall will be in bright florals or geometric patterns. They are typically wrapped all the way around the head, but they can also be worn in more of a headband style.

Middle Part

Parting your hair directly down the middle used to be a hairstyle mistake, but it’s arguably become the most popular place to make a part. You’ll see a middle part on all types of hairstyles, from short bobs to styles with cascading waves.

Pixie Cut

The pixie cut is an adorable, low-maintenance style that was popular decades ago. Now it’s making a comeback, and many people are thrilled. The pixie is a short, layered style that usually involves bangs.

Natural Textures

Forget about expensive and damaging chemical treatments to change the texture of your hair. This fall is all about showing off what you have. That means you can unleash your tight curls, let your wavy locks flow free, or wear your straight hair proudly.

Oversized Scrunchies

It wasn’t that long ago when scrunchies were considered old news, but these 80s favorites have made a big splash in modern hairstyles. This fall you’ll see scrunchies grow to amazing sizes. Instead of just fabric used to pull back a ponytail, this season’s scrunchies are statement pieces.

Banana Buns

A banana bun is a cross between a French twist and a messy bun. To get this look, you twist your hair into an elongated bun that is roughly the shape of a banana. Then you secure it to your hair, letting the length fall toward your neck either on the side or in the back.

Neon Accents

Bold colors for hair were once considered extreme, but today the trend is everywhere. You will continue to see bright colors in hair this fall, and neon will be a popular choice. The colors are influenced by the 80s and will include hot pink, lime green, and electric orange. Typically these colors will be on the tips of hair or in one section rather than all over.

Finger Waves

Waves continue to be popular this year, but currently on-trend waves include more than just the beachy style you know and love. Finger waves are a more sophisticated, vintage type of wave that was popular in the early to middle 20th century. These waves are formed with your finger. The result is slick waves pressed against the side of the head. It’s not the easiest style to create, but you’ll be able to pull it off with some practice.

Two-Textured Ponytail

The ponytail of the fall season is a very specific style. It is a low ponytail that combines two styles. The hair on the top of the head is slicked back and sleek. The ponytail begins at the base of the neck, and the rest of the hair is teased into a huge burst. If your hair is naturally tight and curly, simply brush it out for this look. If you have thin, straight hair you will need some product like hair fibers and a teasing comb.

Curtain Bangs

Bangs in autumn will tend to be long, but instead of the recently popular side-swept bang on one side, they will be symmetrical and open onto your face like a curtain. This is the perfect complement to a style with a middle parting, as it frames your face without appearing too heavy.

It’s fun to try something new with your hair, and the fall season is offering plenty of opportunities no matter your personal style. Whether you want to make a bold, permanent change or temporarily update your look with a new accessory, you will find something wonderful in these 12 hair trends for fall.