12 Best Fall Fishing Destinations for 2021 (Hint: Florida Tops List)

Written by Andrijana Maletic – 11 minute read

The colorful magic of fall is upon us, and with it come some unmissable fishing opportunities. ‘Tis the season of great tournaments, extra-large catches, and fun on the water. That’s why we thought it only right to help you out. So we compiled a list of the 12 best fall fishing destinations for 2021 to make it easier for you to decide where to go.

There’s a little bit of everything here. Whether you’d like to venture off the beaten path, face off against big names in tournaments, or just check out a new urban fishery, we’ve got you covered. Let’s get started!

For Competitive Anglers

Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Florida

It’s hardly a surprise we’re starting our journey in Florida. Destin-Fort Walton Beach is a winning combo because it caters to every level of angler. Not to mention the white sand beaches of Okaloosa Island, gorgeous weather even in the fall, and more fish than you can catch! Oh, and did we mention that Destin is the “World’s Luckiest Fishing Village”?

What makes Destin especially attractive to competitive fishermen is the legendary Destin Fishing Rodeo. Come October 1, and all through the end of the month (October 31), anglers from all over the country (and beyond) flock to Destin in search of glory. When there’s a chance to win up to $100,000 in prizes, you know you’ll want to bring your A-game.

You can hire a charter to help you in the tournament or set out on your own boat. Even if you’re fishing from shore or a pier, from a kayak or paddleboard, there’s a category for you.

So what can you catch? In the inshore division, Spotted Seatrout, Redfish, Spanish Mackerel, and more. Offshore, you could be treated to Mahi Mahi, Tuna, and Wahoo. Then there’s the special Billfish Division, where you’ll be face-to-gills with Marlin and Sailfish.

Coming with your family? They can participate too! In fact, there’s a special category for the little ones who reel in a catch that’s 1 pound or bigger. The prize? Their own rod and reel! If you want to start them young, this is a great place to do it.

Come to the Destin-Fort Walton Beach area at the very beginning of October, and you can also enjoy the Destin Seafood Festival along with the tournament festivities.

Navarre, Florida

We’ll stay in Florida just a little bit longer. If you’re feeling up for some friendly competition in a beautiful setting, Navarre Fishing Rodeo (October 2–3) could be just the thing for you.

Navarre in itself needs no introduction. Nestled on the threshold of the Gulf of Mexico, this beachside community offers a fantastic fishing diversity. There are seven different divisions you can apply for in the tournament, depending on your strong suits and preferences.

Among the mangroves and on the flats, you’ll find Snappers, Flounder, Redfish, and Spotted Seatrout. Kayakers can join the show and fish for anything from Spanish Mackerel to Cobia, Grouper, and Triggerfish. Offshore fishermen will also get the chance to pit themselves against Mahi Mahi, Amberjack, King Mackerel, and Blackfin Tuna. If you’ve got kids who’d like to get a taste of competitive fishing, there’s a special Windjammers Junior Division they can participate in.

If you don’t feel like leaving solid ground, don’t worry! Head to the longest fishing pier on the Gulf Coast, the Navarre Beach Fishing Pier – measuring 1,545 feet. From there, you can spend the day enjoying the bite or having a wonderful time with your family.

With its stunning beachfront and so many fun things to do, Navarre should definitely be on your to-visit list this fall.

Brunswick Islands, North Carolina

If you’re looking for a fishing tournament on the East Coast, we’re taking you to the Brunswick Islands, NC. Here, you can spend weeks exploring the quaint barrier towns, enjoying the fair fall weather, and walking on beaches that stretch as far as the eye can see. And when you’re ready for an adrenaline rush, you can sign up for the US Open King Mackerel Tournament.

In Southport, NC, the first two days of October are reserved for premier fishing action. The US Open King Mackerel Tournament has five different sub-tournaments, so there’s a bit of something for everyone’s taste. With great access to the prolific fisheries of the Atlantic Ocean, the sky is the limit to what you can catch.

Whether you’re competing in the tournament or you’d just like to wet your line in these productive waters, the Brunswick Islands won’t disappoint. Inshore species like Spotted Seatrout, Redfish, Flounder, and Crab are available from piers and beaches. In the bluewater, King Mackerel, Wahoo, Grouper, Mahi Mahi, and iconic Sailfish are fair game. It’s not hard to understand why this is one of the top fall fishing destinations.

If you’re coming with your little ones, there’s an array of activities you can do, including mini-golf, splash pads, and nature parks.