10 Romantic Getaways for Couples in Florida

There is no shortage of romantic getaways for couples in Florida. They range from pristine beaches to bustling cities and even remote islands.

Consider these options for a Florida romantic getaway:

Key West

Key West is a laid-back island paradise that is perfect for couples looking to unwind and relax. The island is known for its stunning sunsets, clear blue waters, and vibrant culture.

You can take a sunset sail on a catamaran or enjoy a romantic dinner at one of the many oceanfront restaurants. You can also explore the island’s history by visiting the Ernest Hemingway Home and Museum or the Key West Lighthouse. Consider Sunset Island for that cottage by the sea.

Sunset Key, located just off the coast of Key West, is a luxurious private residential neighborhood and resort nestled on a 27-acre island. It has stunning beaches, elegant cottages, and a relaxed island atmosphere.

Here’s what makes Sunset Key special:

Access to the island is restricted to residents and guests of the Westin Key West Resort & Marina, ensuring a serene and peaceful environment.

Lush tropical landscaping, pristine white sand beaches, and turquoise waters create a picture-perfect island escape.

It offers luxurious accommodations, fine dining at Latitudes Restaurant, a spa, pools, tennis courts, and various water sports activities.

Ultimately, Sunset Key caters to those seeking a luxurious and exclusive island escape with access to world-class amenities and private beaches. If you’re looking for a secluded and pampering experience near Key West, then Sunset Key might be the perfect destination for you. The Opal Resort and Marina manages Sunset Key.

Key west is one of the best places in Florida to visit for couples.

You can check hotel rates in Key West.

Miami

Miami is a great destination for couples who want to mix city and beach. The city offers a vibrant nightlife scene, with plenty of bars, clubs, and restaurants to choose from. During the day, you can soak up the sun on one of Miami’s famous beaches, like South Beach or Bal Harbour Beach. You can also take a stroll through the colorful Art Deco district, which features over 800 buildings from the 1930s and 1940s.

Consider staying at one of Miami’s upscale resorts, such as The Ritz-Carlton, Fontainebleau Miami Beach, or the Four Seasons Hotel Miami. These properties often feature lavish amenities, spa services, and stunning views.

Indulge in a couples’ spa day. Many luxury hotels have on-site spas offering massages, facials, and other wellness treatments. The Spa at the Mandarin Oriental and Lapis Spa at Fontainebleau are notable options.

Overall Miami has a lot to offer when you are researching romantic getaways in Florida. Miami is one of the well known places to visit in Florida for couples.

St. Augustine

St. Augustine is a charming and historic city that is perfect for couples who love history and culture. The city is known for its Spanish colonial architecture and historic forts. You can take a romantic horse-drawn carriage ride through the city’s narrow streets or explore the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument, which was built in the late 1600s to protect the city from pirates. There are plenty of hotels that offer reasonable rates. We might suggest the Casa Monica Hotel in the heart of downtown.

You can take a walk through history –

Explore cobblestone streets: Wander through the historic district, soaking in the ambiance of 17th-century Spanish architecture, quaint courtyards, and colorful buildings.

Castle Castillo de San Marcos: Immerse yourselves in history at this iconic fortress, a testament to Spanish colonial power. Enjoy guided tours, reenactments, and breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean.

Lightner Museum: Step into a Gilded Age mansion transformed into a museum, showcasing opulent décor, fine art collections, and interactive exhibits.

Horse-drawn carriage rides: Take a romantic journey through the historic district in a traditional horse-drawn carriage, enjoying the sights and sounds of Old Town.

Of all our romantic getaways for couples in Florida, this may be the most unique. Certainly one of the most famous places to visit in Florida for couple is St. Augustine.

Destin

Destin is a popular beach destination that is perfect for couples who love the water. The city is known for its crystal-clear waters and white sand beaches, and you can spend your days lounging on the beach or trying out water sports like snorkeling or kayaking. You can also take a sunset cruise or enjoy a romantic dinner at one of the many beachfront restaurants. Harborwalk is the place for shopping and bar hopping. Check the elegant Emerald Grande Hotel for rooms or you may opt for some of the swanky resorts near Seaside a few miles away.

Popular things to do for couples include:

Beach Bonfire & Stargazing: Rent a beach bonfire permit, gather around the crackling flames, share stories and watch the starry sky unfold with your loved one.

Sunset Cruise & Dolphin Watching: Embark on a scenic cruise, watch the sun paint the sky with vibrant hues, and keep an eye out for playful dolphins frolicking in the waves.

Couples Massage on the Beach: Indulge in a relaxing side-by-side massage in a beachfront cabana, accompanied by the soothing sounds of the ocean.

Snorkeling or Diving at Crab Island: Explore the vibrant underwater world, discover colorful coral reefs and marine life, and create memories of snorkeling or diving hand-in-hand.

Destin can be a fun and active retreat for couples in Florida. Destin is also one of the best places to visit in Florida for couples who prefer the panhandle.

Sanibel Island

Sanibel Island is a quiet and secluded destination that is perfect for couples who want to escape the crowds. The island offers miles of white sand beaches and plenty of opportunities for nature walks and wildlife sightings. You can also visit the J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge, which is home to a variety of bird species and other wildlife.

Couples have plenty to do including:

Sanibel is renowned for its exceptional shelling opportunities. Take a stroll along the beaches, especially during low tide, to collect unique seashells. Bowman’s Beach and Blind Pass Beach are popular spots.

Embark on a romantic sunset cruise to witness the breathtaking sunset over the Gulf of Mexico. Several companies offer guided sunset tours with opportunities to spot dolphins and enjoy the coastal views.

Rent kayaks or paddleboards and explore the calm waters surrounding Sanibel Island. Paddling through the mangroves and along the coastline offers a serene and intimate experience.

Lighthouse Beach Park is a scenic location with a historic lighthouse. Pack a picnic and enjoy a romantic meal on the beach while taking in the views of the lighthouse and the Gulf of Mexico.

Sanibel has a variety of waterfront restaurants offering delicious seafood and stunning views. Consider places like Thistle Lodge, Gramma Dot’s, or Traders for a romantic dinner by the water.

Rent bicycles and explore Sanibel’s scenic bike paths. Biking along the coastline or through the interior of the island allows you to enjoy the natural beauty at your own pace.

Explore the art galleries and boutique shops on Sanibel. Peruse local artwork and unique finds in the galleries, and perhaps find a special souvenir to commemorate your visit. Indulge in a relaxing couples’ massage at one of Sanibel Island’s spa resorts. The soothing atmosphere and treatments make for a rejuvenating experience.

Sanibel Island provides a serene and romantic setting for couples, offering a perfect blend of nature, adventure, and relaxation. Whether you prefer exploring the outdoors or savoring quiet moments together, Sanibel has something for every couple.

This is one of our favorite places to visit in Florida for couples. It is like a romantic getaway on a Florida island.

