10 Best Fourth of July Fishing Destinations

Fourth of July is the perfect time to make unforgettable memories with family and friends, and what better way to celebrate than by casting a line in some of the country’s most exciting fishing spots? Whether you prefer reeling in feisty saltwater fighters or relaxing by a scenic freshwater lake, the U.S. is full of destinations that offer both great angling and festive fun.

To help you plan your Independence Day getaway, we’ve rounded up ten locations that combine fantastic fishing with a celebratory spirit. From coastal cities to inland gems, these places offer a chance to catch fish, enjoy fireworks, and take in the summer vibes. Here’s where you might want to be when the stars and stripes fly high this July 4th.

Destin, FL

Often dubbed the “World’s Luckiest Fishing Village,” Destin shines on the Emerald Coast with its sugar-white sands and emerald-green waters. This lively beach town has grown from a quiet fishing port into a premier vacation spot, drawing travelers from across the country. Its charm lies in a perfect blend of laid-back coastal vibes and vibrant local culture.

Fishing in Destin around the Fourth of July is an experience to remember. The Gulf of Mexico serves up a medley of opportunities for both first-timers and seasoned anglers. Red Snapper season is in full swing, and you might also hook into Grouper, Mahi Mahi, Kingfish, and Sailfish. Whether you’re heading offshore on a charter boat or casting from the jetties, you’ll find plenty of action waiting for you.

When you’re not fishing, enjoy Destin’s thriving boardwalk, explore nearby Crab Island by boat, or cool off at Big Kahuna’s Water & Adventure Park. Of course, stick around for the evening’s fireworks display over the harbor – it’s one of the best in the state.

Port Aransas, TX

Sitting pretty on Mustang Island, Port Aransas is a beloved fishing hub that blends beach-town charm with Texas grit. This Gulf Coast gem offers a welcoming atmosphere where flip-flops are the norm and fresh seafood is never far from the table. It’s a great place to unwind and soak in coastal sunshine.

July 4th in Port Aransas is prime time for fishing fun. The waters near the jetties, bays, and nearshore reefs are alive with activity. Expect to go after Redfish, Speckled Trout, Mahi Mahi, and even King Mackerel if you’re feeling adventurous. Many families take half-day charters to combine fishing with dolphin sightings and scenic cruising.

Beyond the rod and reel, there’s plenty to keep you entertained. Rent a golf cart to cruise the sandy streets, visit the Leonabelle Turnbull Birding Center, or grab a bite at one of the town’s beachside eateries. As night falls, the local fireworks light up the sky over Roberts Point Park, creating a picture-perfect holiday ending.

Ocean City, MD

Perched on the Atlantic coast, Ocean City is a classic seaside resort known for its 10-mile beach and energetic boardwalk. It’s been drawing vacationers for generations with its mix of old-school amusement, fishing piers, and salty breezes. This town buzzes with excitement throughout the summer, and the Fourth of July is no exception.

Fishing here can be as relaxed or intense as you like. Join a charter and head offshore for a shot at Tuna and Mahi Mahi, or keep it simple by fishing from the inlet or bays for Flounder and Bluefish. Families often opt for crabbing off the docks, adding a fun twist to their coastal experience.

After your fishing adventure, enjoy a stroll along the boardwalk packed with arcade games, carnival rides, and snacks galore. When the sun goes down, Ocean City’s fireworks show by North Division Street and at Northside Park makes for an unforgettable finale.

Bar Harbor, ME

Nestled beside Acadia National Park, Bar Harbor blends rugged coastal beauty with New England charm. Known for its lobster shacks, historic inns, and panoramic views of Frenchman Bay, this town is an ideal destination for travelers looking for a scenic and peaceful retreat.

Fishing here during the Fourth of July is a refreshing change of pace. Instead of fast-paced offshore action, you can enjoy calm inshore trips targeting Mackerel and Pollock, or try your hand at lobstering for a real taste of local life. The serene surroundings and cool summer air make every cast more enjoyable.

When it’s time to take a break from the water, explore the hiking trails of Acadia, enjoy a harbor cruise, or indulge in blueberry pie at a waterfront cafe. Bar Harbor also hosts one of Maine’s best Fourth of July parades and a stunning fireworks show over the bay.

Miami, FL

A vibrant city with a flavor all its own, Miami is where cultures collide and the summer never stops. From the Art Deco streets of South Beach to the bustling seafood joints of Little Havana, there’s always something happening. For visitors looking to mix excitement with ocean breeze, Miami is a stellar choice.

The Fourth of July fishing scene in Miami offers a bit of everything. Head offshore for the thrill of big game species like Sailfish or Mahi Mahi, or keep it mellow in Biscayne Bay where Snook and Snapper await. Even a few hours on the water here can turn into a highlight of your holiday weekend.

Back on land, stroll through Wynwood Walls, hop on a boat tour through Millionaire’s Row, or unwind with Cuban coffee and music. Cap off the day with fireworks at Bayfront Park – one of the city’s most anticipated events of the summer.

