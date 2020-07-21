One of the many great aspects of playing video games is the different locations they can take you during play. Some games give you the opportunity to explore a specific region whereas others offer the chance to roam a new or distant planet. There are thousands of video games set in the United States for example but what are the best video games set in Florida?

When looking at the top video games set in Florida it should come as no surprise to find some of them are based in Miami. A good example is the 2006 release Miami Vice: The Game, which was created alongside the movie. The game was made by Rebellion Developments and the aim is to bring down a South American drug lord called Sacrenegra. When playing as narcotics officers Crockett and Tubbs you will notice the likeness of the characters to Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx, who played the roles in the film.

For those who would like to take to the beaches of Florida look no further than Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project. Despite the name of this video game suggesting you will be based in New York City, the early parts of the game see the turtles relaxing in Key West, Florida.

Moving on and the Assassins Creed franchise has proved extremely popular thanks to the huge open world maps available to explore. In Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, some of the game is played in parts of southern Florida plus Cuba, Jamaica and Mexico. Many of the critics gave this game a fantastic rating and that is why it is considered one of the best video games set in Florida.

Returning to Florida based video games developed around a movie and we come to Scarface: The World Is Yours. The game does not follow the film directly as the main character Tony Montana survives in the game but the character is based on the likeness of actor Al Pacino. Much of the game is set in Miami with the aim to successfully re-establish his drug empire in the city. As you can imagine, there is a lot of violence in this game but players also have the opportunity to enjoy a little gambling with games including video poker, blackjack and a slot machine.

In addition to the tremendous games highlighted above some of the other superb video games set in Florida include Call of Duty: Ghosts, Battlefield Hardline, Tiger Woods PGA Tour golf games and Forza Motorsport 5.